Subi Sethi Elevated to Chief Operating Officer and Cindy Blendu to Chief Administrative Officer

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced the promotion of Subi Sethi to Chief Operating Officer and Cindy Blendu to Chief Administrative Officer. These expanded leadership roles strengthen Clearwater's ability to scale globally, integrate its expanded platform, and deliver even greater value to clients following its recent acquisitions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429510751/en/

Subi Sethi, Chief Operating Officer of Clearwater Analytics

During her five-year tenure at Clearwater, Subi Sethi has transformed the Company's business operations, driving significant improvements in gross margin, dramatically improving client satisfaction and successfully building global operation centers that are now operating at scale. As Chief Operating Officer of the integrated company, she will elevate the client experience through operational innovation and AI-driven solutions, while driving efficiency across operations. Building on her track record of industry-leading retention rates and customer satisfaction, Sethi will prioritize AI-powered tools to deliver real-time data insights and domain-specific AI specialists to streamline investment operations.

Cindy Blendu has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer, expanding her portfolio to include Human Resources, Corporate IT, and Facilities management for the integrated company. Throughout her six years with Clearwater, Blendu has been instrumental in promoting a culture of responsibility, accountability and excellence. That has led to significantly improved engagement, efficiency, and productivity across the organization. Blendu's deep expertise in aligning people, technology, and corporate infrastructure makes her and this role critical to support Clearwater's growth.

"Both Subi and Cindy have been integral to Clearwater's growth and success over the past five years. As Subi takes over operations for the integrated company, I have no doubt she will drive the same transformation that has made our business operations highly efficient and scalable. Similarly, as Cindy expands her role, I'm confident she will continue to strengthen our culture and drive transformation through her integrated approach," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO of Clearwater Analytics. "Their proven track records of driving operational excellence and fostering a culture of innovation make them the ideal leaders to guide our Company through its next phase of growth."

These strategic promotions reflect Clearwater's commitment to recognizing and developing executive talent while positioning the Company for continued success in the global investment management industry.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.clearwateranalytics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429510751/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact



Claudia Cahill, Head of Communications and PR +1 208-433-1200 press@clearwateranalytics.com