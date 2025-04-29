Fortitude Gold Corp: Fortitude Gold Reports First Quarter Net Income of $1.2 Million or $0.05 Per Share

Fortitude Gold Corporation (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today reported its first quarter 2025 results including net income of $1.2 million or $0.05 per share, $6.5 million net sales, $1.4 million in exploration expense, $2.9 million cash dividends to shareholders, $3.3 million mine gross profit, and a cash balance at March 31, 2025 of $21.4 million. The Company confirmed its previously announced preliminary 2025 first quarter production of 1,780 gold ounces and 2,336 gold ounces sold. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and substantial dividend yield.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights

$6.5 million net sales

$1.2 million net income or $0.05 per share

$21.4 million cash balance at March 31, 2025

1,780 gold ounces produced

$30.7 million working capital at March 31, 2025

$3.3 million mine gross profit

$1.4 million exploration expenditures

$1,033 total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold*

$1,404 per ounce total all-in sustaining cost*

$2.9 million dividends paid

619 ounces of gold rounds/bullion at March 31, 2025

* The calculation of our cash cost and all-in sustaining cost per ounce contained in this press release is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's recently filed Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

Fortitude Gold sold 2,336 gold ounces at a total cash cost of $1,033 per ounce (after by-product credits) and an all-in-sustaining-cost per ounce of $1,404. Realized metal prices during the quarter averaged $2,861 per ounce gold(1).

Subsequent to the close of the first quarter, Company management completed an analysis of the potential to develop and mine a mineralized gold zone trending southeast deep from the bottom of the Isabella Pearl pit. To access this oxide gold mineralization, construction of a modified pit ramp and a southeast pit wall layback is needed. This opportunity requires both a capital and time investment over approximately six months to reach the top of the mineralized zone and is estimated to extend mine operations into the first half of 2026. The Company has begun operations to access this deep gold mineralization and is advancing both the modified access ramp and pit layback.

Fortitude Gold continues to await permits for its County Line Project, located 19 miles northeast of its Isabella Pearl Mine. While the Company is confident the new Trump Administration will accelerate the permitting process, there is an unfortunate backlog in permitting caused by the previous Biden Administration's natural resource obstruction. Because of the continued delays in permitting the County Line Project and the recent decision to mine deeper in the Pearl pit, the Company announced a reduction to its monthly dividend from $0.04 to $0.01 on April 15, 2025. This dividend reduction will begin with the May 2025 monthly dividend and is targeted to defensively position the Company to fund the Pearl deep program and County Line delays from its own cash.

"We are excited for the results of the recently completed analysis of the Pearl deep which is targeted to extend mining at Isabella Pearl well into the first half of 2026," stated Fortitude Gold CEO and President, Mr. Jason Reid. "This provides us with additional runway to both obtain permits and construct our County Line project for a new ore source for our Isabella Pearl heap leach facility."

Mr. Reid continued, "We are also pleased that the permit backlog caused by the Biden Administration's resource obstructionist position is slated to be dissolved along with moves towards expediting permits with the Trump Administration's recent executive order in this regard. We are very eager and excited to build our next Nevada, USA mine at County Line and look to obtain as many permits as possible under this pro-business, pro-resource administration."

The following Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 2,336 3,970 Silver (ozs.) 15,385 20,866 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($per oz.) 2,861 2,072 Silver ($per oz.) 32.11 23.28 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 2,336 3,970 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 173 234 2,509 4,204 Total cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 1,244 $ 783 Total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 1,033 $ 661 Total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold $ 1,404 $ 777

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases.

The following Production Statistics table summarizes certain information about our operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Ore mined Ore (tonnes) 53,927 66,496 Gold grade (g/t) 0.52 0.69 Waste (tonnes) 548,069 451,509 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(1) Gold (ozs.) 1,780 3,983 Silver (ozs.) 11,407 21,115

(1) The difference between what we report as "metal production" and "metal sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the doré we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in doré produced and sold.

See Accompanying Tables

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Fortitude Gold Corporation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, its financial condition at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and its cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The summary data as of March 31, 2025 and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2024 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company's Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of its cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold, total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold and total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's most recent Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

FORTITUDE GOLD CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,420 $ 27,082 Gold and silver rounds/bullion 2,265 1,907 Accounts receivable 685 - Inventories 8,984 11,641 Prepaid taxes 200 200 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 656 1,025 Total current assets 34,210 41,855 Property, plant and mine development, net 26,420 26,287 Leach pad inventories 59,418 53,577 Other non-current assets 386 386 Total assets $ 120,434 $ 122,105 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,410 $ 2,637 Mining taxes payable 592 592 Other current liabilities 477 903 Total current liabilities 3,479 4,132 Asset retirement obligations 10,118 9,880 Total liabilities 13,597 14,012 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized and nil outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock - $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized and 24,173,209 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 242 242 Additional paid-in capital 105,603 105,207 Retained earnings 992 2,644 Total shareholders' equity 106,837 108,093 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 120,434 $ 122,105

FORTITUDE GOLD CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three months ended March 31,2025 and 2024

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Sales, net $ 6,536 $ 8,181 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 2,263 2,577 Depreciation and amortization 887 1,391 Reclamation and remediation 51 48 Total mine cost of sales 3,201 4,016 Mine gross profit 3,335 4,165 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 1,276 1,221 Exploration expenses 1,382 3,638 Other income, net (572 ) (621 ) Total costs and expenses 2,086 4,238 Income (loss) before income and mining taxes 1,249 (73 ) Mining and income tax expense (benefit) - (71 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,249 $ (2 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,173,209 24,135,246 Diluted 24,518,364 24,135,246

FORTITUDE GOLD CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three months ended March 31,2025 and 2024

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,249 $ (2 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 942 1,419 Stock-based compensation 396 54 Deferred taxes - 34 Reclamation and remediation accretion 51 48 Unrealized gain on gold and silver rounds/bullion (358 ) (103 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (685 ) 33 Inventories (3,393 ) (2,910 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 369 281 Other non-current assets - (42 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (942 ) (1,610 ) Income and mining taxes payable - (105 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,371 ) (2,903 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (390 ) (1,083 ) Net cash used in investing activities (390 ) (1,083 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (2,901 ) (2,896 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 77 Repayment of loans payable - (3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,901 ) (2,822 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,662 ) (6,808 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 27,082 48,678 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 21,420 $ 41,870 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Non-cash investing and financing activities: Change in capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 289 $ (102 )

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of seven high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt and an eighth high-grade gold property in west central Nevada. The Isabella Pearl gold mine, located on the Isabella Pearl mineralized trend, is currently in production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson

719-717-9825

greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com

www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/fortitude-gold-reports-first-quarter-net-income-of-1.2-million-or-0.05-per-share-1021416