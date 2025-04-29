WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $31.4 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.3 million or $1.42 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.6% to $869.5 million from $941.0 million last year.Qorvo, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $31.4 Mln. vs. $2.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $869.5 Mln vs. $941.0 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $750 - $800 mlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX