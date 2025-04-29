WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) announced a profit for first quarter of $73.9 millionThe company's earnings totaled $73.9 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $74.2 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $1.144 billion from $1.087 billion last year.Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $73.9 Mln. vs. $74.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.144 Bln vs. $1.087 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.30Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX