WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.The company's earnings came in at $564 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.110 billion, or $2.92 per share, last year.Arch Capital Group reported after-tax operating income of $587 million or $1.54 per share for the period, compared to $933 million or $2.45 per share last year.Net premiums written for the quarter rose 10.5% to $4.515 billion from $4.085 billion last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX