Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871918 | ISIN: US21036P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: CB1A
Tradegate
29.04.25
18:32 Uhr
163,25 Euro
+0,60
+0,37 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
163,25163,8022:58
163,00164,3022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2025 23:10 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Finanznachrichten News

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it priced the public offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.800% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "notes") for a public offering price of 99.824% of the principal amount of the notes. The notes will be senior obligations that rank equally with all of Constellation's other senior unsecured indebtedness.

Closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 1, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Constellation intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of commercial paper and other indebtedness, working capital, funding capital expenditures, and other business opportunities.

BofA Securities, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. The notes are being offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at (800) 294-1322 or emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, BNP Paribas Securities Corp. toll-free at (800) 854-5674, contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 471-2526 or emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533. Alternatively, the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy notes. The notes will not be offered or sold in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation's brand portfolio includes Modelo Especial, Corona Extra, Pacifico, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, The Prisoner Wine Company, High West Whiskey, Casa Noble Tequila, and Mi CAMPO Tequila.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements which are not historical facts and relate to future plans, events, or performance are forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such events or results will in fact occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Detailed information regarding risk factors with respect to the company and the offering are included in the company's filings with the SEC, including the prospectus and prospectus supplement for the offering.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Amy Martin585-678-7141amy.martin@cbrands.comJoseph Suarez773-551-4397joseph.suarez@cbrands.com
Carissa Guzski315-525-7362carissa.guzski@cbrands.comSnehal Shah847-385-4940snehal.shah@cbrands.com
David Paccapaniccia585-282-7227david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com


A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a719b7ce-2e86-455c-bfc2-90b330568c22


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.