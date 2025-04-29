WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.436 billion or $3.72 per share, compared to loss of $11 million or $0.03 per share in the same period last year.Excluding items, Edison International reported first-quarter core earnings of $528 million or $1.37 per share, compared to core earnings of $438 million, or $1.13 per share, in the first quarter of last year.Revenues for the first quarter dropped to $3.811 billion from $4.078 billion in the same period last year.Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company now expects earnings per share of $8.30 to $8.70 and core earnings per share of $5.94 to $6.34.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX