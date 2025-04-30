TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $16.02 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $19.46 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $21.59 million or $0.60 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 12.0% to $166.5 million from $189.3 million last year.Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $16.02 Mln. vs. $19.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $166.5 Mln vs. $189.3 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX