Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has re-engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group Inc. ("CDMG") to provide investor relations and marketing services to raise public awareness of the Company.

Under the terms of the engagement, CDMG will provide investor relations and market awareness through the creation and distribution of digital marketing materials to www.theinvestmentjournal.com. The total amount to be paid to CDMG for their services is US$100,000. The parties anticipate that the services will be provided for an initial term of 1 month commencing on April 30, 2025 and continuing through May 30, 2025.

CDMG is based in Nashville Tennessee and does not have any prior relationship with Scope Technologies and is an arm's length party. To the best of Scope's knowledge, CDMG does not hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of Scope or have any right to acquire any such securities. The proposed compensation for CDMG does not include any securities of Scope. The Company believes that the principal owners of CDMG are Craig Huey, CEO and Director, and Caleb Huey, President.

The contact information for CDMG is Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc., 1313 4th Avenue North Nashville, TN 37208; Phone: 615-814-6633; Email alobel@cdmginc.com.

About Scope Technologies Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp. is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses and individuals with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

SOURCE: Scope Technologies Corp.