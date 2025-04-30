WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CrowdStrike (CRWD) Tuesday announced that it has introduced advanced innovations within its Falcon Data Protection suite, aimed at safeguarding sensitive data across endpoints, cloud environments, and generative AI (GenAI) or SaaS applications.This move addresses the rising threat of data theft by insiders and identity-based attackers. The enhancements allow organizations to retire fragmented data loss prevention (DLP) systems and adopt real-time, unified protection through CrowdStrike's single cybersecurity platform.With cyberattacks now prioritizing data exfiltration over system disruption, adversaries are increasingly exploiting trusted user identities and cloud misconfigurations. Notable groups like SCATTERED SPIDER and FAMOUS CHOLLIMA are known to steal internal data such as passwords, VPN configurations, and sensitive documents to aid in lateral movements and extortion efforts. The growing use of GenAI tools has further widened the attack surface through unintentional data leaks due to misconfigured applications. CrowdStrike's new Falcon features aim to close these gaps by securing data in hybrid environments.According to Elia Zaitsev, CrowdStrike's CTO, data is now the main target in cybercrime. He emphasized that traditional protection methods are inadequate due to their fragmented nature and inability to detect encrypted exfiltration or respond in real time. Falcon Data Protection is positioned as the next-generation solution, offering unified oversight and proactive defense across a company's full data infrastructure-including endpoints, cloud services, and AI platforms.CrowdStrike's updated Falcon platform eliminates the need for multiple security tools by delivering integrated protection across environments. Its Runtime Cloud Data Protection feature enables real-time monitoring of data in transit and at rest, using eBPF technology to block unauthorized transfers across on-prem and multi-cloud systems without impacting performance. The Encrypted Exfiltration Detection scans sensitive content within encrypted files like 7zip in real time and blocks them before exfiltration, preventing hidden data theft. GenAI Data Leak Prevention leverages proprietary Similarity Detection DNA technology to identify and block sensitive data, even if altered, before it's uploaded to GenAI tools, enforcing policies based on content, source, and sensitivity. Falcon also now supports extended data protection for macOS devices, ensuring consistent security across varied hardware. SaaS Threat Services offer expert-led monitoring, assessment, and response for SaaS-related security risks. Falcon Privileged Access removes standing access rights, granting Just-in-Time access only when needed under secure conditions. Identity-Based Threat Detection combines Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM with Falcon® Identity Protection to detect and block identity-driven data breaches swiftly. Finally, CrowdStrike Pulse Services provide tailored, continuous security guidance to strengthen data protection across both cloud and on-premise environments.To explore these innovations, attendees can visit CrowdStrike's booth N-6144 at RSA or read the company's latest blog post.Tuesday, CRWD closed at $430.99, up 1.87%, and is currently trading after hours at $429.10, down 0.44% on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX