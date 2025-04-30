TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 3.1 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday - coming in at 14.063 trillion yen.That missed expectations for an increase of 3.6 percent and was up from 1.3 percent in February.On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.2 percent.Commercial sales were up 3.5 percent on year and down 1.6 percent on month at 57.064 trillion yen. Wholesale sales added 3.6 percent on year and lost 1.6 percent on month at 43.00 trillion yen.Large retailer sales were down .2 percent on month but up 3.0 percent on year in March.For the first quarter of 2025, retail sales were up 2.9 percent on year and 1.5 percent on quarter at 38.970 trillion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX