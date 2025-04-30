Geoswift announced today the integration of Visa Direct with Geoswift's cross-border payments platform. Visa Direct facilitates payouts to more than 140 countries and territories. The integration will enable payouts in 32 countries and territories, across 13 currencies, covering major markets in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Middle East, with plans for more in the future.

Bryan Ma, SVP, Head of Geoswift Global Payments, and Swapnil Mhasde, Head of Visa Direct Commercialization and Solutions, Asia Pacific, celebrating the launch in Singapore.

Geoswift is a leading provider of cross-border payment services and solutions globally. With over two decades of innovation, it has become a trusted name in B2B, education, eCommerce, remittance, and travel payment use cases. Raymond Qu, Group CEO of Geoswift, stated, "At Geoswift, our vision has always been to deliver borderless payment solutions to our customers. Our partnership with Visa enhances our global reach, empowering our customers to achieve their business goals more effectively on a global scale."

Swapnil Mhasde, Head of Visa Direct Commercialisation and Solutions, Asia Pacific, said, "We are confident that this partnership will open new opportunities for Geoswift in Asia Pacific. Visa Direct's mission is to make money movement simpler, faster, more secure and cost effective through a single point of access that connects everyone, everywhere."

About Geoswift

Geoswift is an innovative global payment technology company specializing in APAC cross-border payments. Since its founding in 2010, the Geoswift brand has become synonymous with proprietary innovation, deep expertise in international and local regulatory frameworks, robust banking partnerships, and a strong global presence. Licensed in the United States, United Kingdom, and China-and supported by an extensive payment network spanning APAC, North America, and EMEA-Geoswift provides customized, end-to-end cross-border payment solutions for a broad spectrum of industries, including education, e-commerce, travel, and financial services.

Its comprehensive product suite includes payment acceptance, business payouts, foreign exchange, multi-currency business accounts, card solutions, and more. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Geoswift has regional offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, San Francisco, London, Singapore, and Shenzhen-offering seamless, localized payment solutions to clients across the globe.

