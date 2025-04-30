LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Woodside said it has signed an agreement with bp for the integrated energy major to supply natural gas to the Louisiana LNG project.As per the agreement, Louisiana LNG Gas Management LLC (GasCo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Louisiana LNG LLC, has committed to purchase on a long-term basis up to 640 billion cubic feet of gas from bp for an ultimate delivery to Line 200 beginning in 2029.GasCo will be responsible for implementing the gas sourcing strategy to support the Louisiana LNG project.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX