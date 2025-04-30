Solid Start to the Year

SES S.A. announces financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2025.

Revenue of €509 million (-0.5% yoy (1) ) and Adjusted EBITDA (2) of €280 million (-0.9% yoy (1) ), both growing excl. periodic impact

Networks revenue up +8.4% yoy including some periodic impact supported by growth in Government (+13.1% yoy) and Mobility (+8.5% yoy); Media (-10.6% yoy) in-line with expectations

including some periodic impact supported by growth in Government (+13.1% yoy ) and Mobility (+8.5% yoy ); Media (-10.6% yoy ) in-line with expectations €360 million of new business and contract renewals signed in Q1 2025

Net Leverage at 1.2x (including cash cash equivalents of €3.1 billion)

(including cash cash equivalents of €3.1 billion O3b mPOWER satellites 7&8 have reached final orbital position boosting mPower network capacity and resilience from May

FY 2025 financial outlook on track with yoy stable Revenue and broadly stable Adjusted EBITDA re-affirmed

on track with yoy stable Revenue and broadly stable Adjusted EBITDA re-affirmed Fully funded Intelsat acquisition anticipated to complete in H2 2025 intention to optimise the combined debt structure

On 3 April 2025, AGM approved all company recommended resolutions including prioritisation of shareholder returns

Final FY 2024 dividend of €110 million (€0.25 per A-share) paid to shareholders on 17 April 2025

Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES, commented: "We delivered good Q1 performance which continues to underscore that our evolved strategy is yielding positive operational and financial results, leading to a solid start to the year. We continue to deliver commercial momentum across the business reaffirming our FY 2025 financial outlook.

On the back of a strong performance, the Networks business now accounts for approximately 60% of revenues and delivered year-on-year growth led by government and mobility. This highlights our robust position in target segments with a differentiated multi-orbit offering. We have secured €360 million in new business and contract renewals to support future growth including an enhanced pipeline of Government opportunities, significant wins by our Open Orbits partners in aero, such as Uzbekistan Airways and extended cooperation with Thai Airways, and recent wins in Media with Mileto in Brazil and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) globally. In Media we have delivered to expectations.

With a solid start to the year and mPOWER satellites 7&8 boosting mPower network capacity and resilience from May, we are on track to deliver strong operational performance with acceleration in Networks revenue to meet our FY 2025 financial outlook. The acquisition of Intelsat is progressing well and on track for completion in H2 2025."

____________________ 1) At constant FX (comparative figures restated to neutralise currency variations) 2) Excluding operating expenses/income recognised in relation to U.S. C-band repurposing and other significant special items (disclosed separately). 3) Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (treats hybrid bonds as 50% debt and 50% equity) 4) Excluding €295 million of restricted cash with respect to the SES-led consortium's involvement in IRIS2 5) Financial Outlook is stated at constant FX, assuming nominal satellite health and launch schedule

Key business and financial highlights (at constant FX unless explained otherwise)

SES regularly uses Alternative Performance Measures (APM) to present the performance of the group and believes that these APMs are relevant to enhance understanding of the financial performance and financial position.

€ million Q1 2025 Q1 2024 ? as reported ? at constant FX Average €/$ FX rate 1.04 1.09 Revenue 509 498 +2.1% -0.5% Adjusted EBITDA 280 275 +2.0% -0.9% Adjusted Net Profit 42 77 -45.7% n/m Adjusted Net Debt Adjusted EBITDA 1.2 times 1.5 times n/m n/m "At constant FX" refers to comparative figures restated at the current period FX, to neutralise currency variations.

Networks revenue (60% of total revenue vs 54% in Q1 2024) of €302 million increased +8.4% year-on-year driven by growth in Government (+13.1% yoy) and Mobility (+8.5% yoy including periodic revenue of €19 million recognised in Q1 2025 vs €22 million in Q1 2024), offsetting lower Fixed Data (-2.0% yoy). Excluding periodic impact, Networks revenue grew +10.8% yoy and Mobility +18.0% yoy.

Media revenue (40% of total revenue vs 46% in Q1 2024) of €206 million reduced 10.6% year-on-year, on the back of lower revenue in mature markets due to capacity optimisation and the impact of SD channel switch offs as well as the Brazilian customer bankruptcy.

Adjusted EBITDA of €280 million represented an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 55% (Q1 2024: 55%) including flow through of the periodic revenue impact and some shifts in costs as well as lower margin equipment sales. Adjusted EBITDA excludes significant special items of €7 million (Q1 2024: €6 million).

Adjusted Net Profit of €42 million was lower than Q1 2024 (€77 million), mainly reflecting year-on-year increased depreciation amortisation and higher net financing costs of €15 million (Q1 2024: net financing income of €5 million). This was partly offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA and lower net income tax expense. Net financing costs included the benefit of earned interest income on the group's cash cash equivalents of €25 million (Q1 2024: €34 million), net interest expense on external borrowings of €21 million (2024: €22 million), loan fees and origination costs and other of €6 million (Q1 2024: €5 million) and the impact of net foreign exchange loss of €13 million (Q1 2024: loss of €1 million).

On 31 March 2025, Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (treating 50% of €1.524 billion of hybrid bonds as debt and 50% as equity) was 1.2 times (31 March 2024: 1.5 times). Cash cash equivalents of €3.1 billion (excluding €295 million of restricted cash with respect to the SES-led consortium's involvement in IRIS2) included the proceeds from the hybrid dual-tranche bond offering of €1 billion completed at the beginning of September 2024.

The total amount of remaining U.S. C-band clearing cost reimbursements expected to be received in future is now approximately $24 million. SES is continuing to engage with insurers regarding the insurance claim relating to O3b mPOWER satellites 1-4. In April, SES has closed some initial settlements with a small number of insurers, resulting in initial settlement payments of c.$58 million so far, with further settlements expected to follow.

On 3 April 2025, AGM approved all company recommended resolutions including prioritisation of shareholder returns. The final FY 2024 dividend of €110 million equal to €0.25 per A-share and €0.10 per B-share was paid to shareholders on 17 April 2025.

SES reaffirms its FY 2025 outlook (assuming nominal satellite health and launch schedule): FY 2025 Group Revenue is expected to be stable compared with 2024 (at constant FX) and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be broadly stable year-on-year (at constant FX) on the better-than-expected 2024 outturn. Capital expenditure (net cash absorbed by investing activities excluding acquisitions and financial investments) is expected to be in the range of €425-475 million in 2025, followed by an average annual capital expenditure of approximately €325 million for 2026-2029.

In addition, SES's expected capital expenditure relating to IRIS2 of up to €1.8 billion will start ramping mostly from 2027 and will translate into an average annual spend of around €400 million over 2027-2030 (subject to a rendezvous point at the end of 2025 to validate the project cost, technical requirements, and delivery timetable, whereby any party can exit in the event of excess expected cost, not meeting technical requirements, and/or delays to the in-service date).

The proposed acquisition of Intelsat is on track, and is anticipated to complete in H2 2025, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory clearances, with all previously communicated financial objectives for the combined company reaffirmed (pre-IRIS2). As previously announced, SES expects the proposed acquisition to have a positive impact on free cash flow, increasing the Company's financial flexibility. In terms of capital allocation, SES remains committed to investment grade metrics, profitable investments, and a stable to progressive dividend. As SES meets its net leverage target (Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA) of below 3 times within 12-18 months after closing the Intelsat transaction, the company intends to increase the annual base dividend and at least a majority of future exceptional cashflows of the combined company will be prioritised for shareholder returns.

The financing of the Intelsat acquisition has also been fully secured. To optimise the debt structure of the combined entity, SES intends to redeem (in aggregate) approximately US$2bn of the 6.500% First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2030 issued by Intelsat Jackson Holdings SA ("SSNs") on or before closing of the transaction, through (i) at closing, redemption of part of the SSNs in accordance with the terms thereof and ii) prior to closing, conducting open market purchases of the outstanding SSNs. After closing, SES may from time to time conduct further market purchases of the SSNs.

Operational performance

REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT

Q1 2025 Revenue (€ million) as reported Change (YOY) at constant FX Average €/$ FX rate 1.04 Media 206 -10.6% Networks 302 +8.4% Government 148 +13.1% Fixed Data 59 -2.0% Mobility 95 +8.5% Other 0 n/m Group Total 509 -0.5% "At constant FX" refers to comparative figures restated at the current period FX, to neutralise currency variations.

Future satellite launches

Satellite Region Application Launch Date O3b mPOWER (satellites 9,10 11) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government 2025 EAGLE-1 Europe Government 2026 O3b mPOWER (satellites 12 13) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government 2026 ASTRA 1Q Europe Media, Fixed Data, Mobility, Government 2027 SES-26 Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East Media, Fixed Data, Mobility, Government 2027 Final launch dates are subject to confirmation by launch providers.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

€ million Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Average €/$ FX rate 1.04 1.09 Revenue 509 498 U.S. C-band repurposing income 1 1 Other Income 1 Operating expenses (238) (230) EBITDA 273 269 Depreciation expense (164) (139) Amortisation expense (31) (19) Non-cash impairment Operating profit /(loss) 78 111 Net financing income/(costs) (26) 5 Profit/ (loss) before tax 52 116 Income tax expense (22) (43) Non-controlling interest (1) Net Profit attributable to owners of the parent 29 73 Basic and diluted earnings per A-share (in €)(1) 0.06 0.16 Basic and diluted earnings per B-share (in €)(1) 0.03 0.06 1) Earnings per share is calculated as profit attributable to owners of the parent divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year, as adjusted to reflect the economic rights of each class of share. For the purposes of the EPS calculation only, the net profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders has been adjusted to include the assumed coupon, net of tax, on the perpetual bonds.

€ million Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Adjusted EBITDA 280 275 U.S. C-band income 1 1 Other income 1 U.S. C-band operating expenses (1) (2) Other significant special items(1) (8) (5) EBITDA 273 269 1) Other significant special items include restructuring charges of €nil million (Q1 2024: €5 million) and costs associated with the development and or implementation of merger and acquisition activities ("M&A") of €8 million (Q1 2024: €nil million).

€ million Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Adjusted Net Profit 42 77 U.S. C-band income 1 1 U.S. C-band operating expenses (1) (2) Other income 1 Other significant special items (2) (19) (5) Tax on significant special items 5 2 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 29 73 2) Other significant special items comprise restructuring charges of €nil million (Q1 2024: €5 million) and M&A costs of €19 million (Q1 2024: €nil million). M&A costs include net financing charges of €11 million (Q1 2024: €nil million) comprising an interest expense of €14 million (Q1 2024: nil million) and interest income of €6 million (Q1 2024: nil million) associated with the €1 billion hybrid financing issued in September 2024 in connection with the Intelsat transaction, and loan origination costs of €3 million (Q1 2024: nil million).

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT (AS REPORTED)

€ million Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Average €/$ FX rate 1.09 1.08 1.09 1.09 1.04 Revenue 498 480 497 526 509 U.S. C-band income 1 4 1 82 1 Other income 3 1 Operating expenses (230) (248) (269) (352) (238) EBITDA 269 236 229 259 273 Depreciation expense (139) (162) (172) (177) (164) Amortisation expense (19) (49) (38) (50) (31) Non-cash impairment (25) 1 (99) Operating profit 111 20 (67) 78 Net financing (costs)/income 5 (5) (6) 3 (26) Other non-operating income expenses (net) 21 (Loss)/Profit before tax 116 (5) 14 (43) 52 Income tax benefit/(expense) (43) 5 (4) (13) (22) Non-controlling interests (6) (6) (1) Net (Loss)/Profit attributable to owners of the parent 73 0 4 (62) 29 Basic (loss)/earnings per share (in €)(1) Class A shares 0.16 (0.01) 0.00 (0.15) 0.06 Class B shares 0.06 0.00 0.00 (0.06) 0.03 Adjusted EBITDA 275 250 250 253 280 Adjusted EBITDA margin 55% 52% 50% 48% 55% U.S. C-band income 1 4 1 82 1 Other Income 3 1 U.S. C-band operating expenses (2) (1) (1) (1) (1) Other significant special items (5) (17) (21) (78) (8) EBITDA 269 236 229 259 273 1) Earnings per share is calculated as profit attributable to owners of the parent divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year, as adjusted to reflect the economic rights of each class of share. For the purposes of the EPS calculation only, the net profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders has been adjusted to include the coupon, net of tax, on the perpetual bonds. Fully diluted earnings per share are not significantly different from basic earnings per share.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

SES regularly uses Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') to present the performance of the Group and believes that these APMs are relevant to enhance understanding of the financial performance and financial position. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or any other body of generally accepted accounting principles and thus should not be considered substitutes for the information contained in the Group's financial statements.

Alternative Performance Measure Definition Reported EBITDA and EBITDA margin EBITDA is profit for the period before depreciation, amortisation, impairment, net financing cost, other non-operating income expense (net) and income tax. EBITDA margin is EBITDA divided by the sum of revenue and other income including U.S. C-band repurposing income. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin EBITDA adjusted to exclude significant special items of a non-recurring nature. The primary such items are the net impact of U.S. C-band spectrum repurposing, other income, restructuring charges, costs associated with the development and/or implementation of merger and acquisition activities ("M&A"), specific business taxes and one-off regulatory charges arising outside ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Net cash generated by operating activities less net cash absorbed by investing activities, interest paid on borrowings, coupon paid on perpetual bond and lease payments, and adjusted to exclude the net cash flow impact of significant special items of a non-recurring nature, primarily U.S. C-band spectrum repurposing, other income, restructuring charges, M&A (including net financing income costs), specific business taxes and one-off regulatory charges arising outside ongoing operations. Adjusted Net Debt Adjusted Net Debt is defined as current and non-current borrowings less cash and cash equivalents (excluding amounts subject to contractual restrictions) and excluding 50% of the Hybrid Bond (classified as borrowings) and including 50% of the Perpetual Bond (classified as equity). The treatment of the Hybrid Bond and Perpetual Bond is consistent with rating agency methodology. Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA The Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is defined as Adjusted Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted Net Profit Net profit attributable to owners of the parent adjusted to exclude the after-tax impact of significant special items including M&A net financing income costs.

Presentation of Results:

A presentation of the results for investors and analysts will be hosted at 9.30 CET on 30 April 2025 and will be broadcast via webcast and conference call. The details for the conference call and webcast are as follows:

U.K. +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 France +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66 Germany +49 (0) 30 3001 90612 U.S.A. +1 786 697 3501 Confirmation code SES Webcast registration https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/ses/20250430_1/ The presentation is available for download from https://www.ses.com/company/investors/financial-results and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

Forward looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements, including those regarding SES's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to SES products and services), and the timing and consummation of the Intelsat transaction described herein, involve risks and uncertainties. SES's and Intelsat's experience and results may differ materially from the experience and results anticipated in such statements. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: the risk that the conditions to the closing of the transaction are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals of the transaction from the shareholders of Intelsat or from regulators are not obtained; litigation relating to the transaction; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the transaction and the ability of each party to consummate the transaction; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts the current plans or operations of SES or Intelsat; the ability of SES and Intelsat to retain and hire key personnel; competitive responses to the proposed transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with customers, suppliers, distributors and other business partners resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the combined company's ability to achieve the synergies expected from the transaction, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the combined company's existing businesses; the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions, including inflation, interest rates and related monetary policy by governments in response to inflation; geopolitical events, and regulatory, economic and other risks associated therewith; and continued uncertainty around the macroeconomy. Other factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in the prospectus on Form F-4 to be filed in connection with the proposed transaction. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws and rules and regulations of the SEC, SES and Intelsat undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

