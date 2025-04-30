BONN (dpa-AFX) - German logistics company DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported that its net profit after non-controlling interests for the first quarter of 2025 was 786 million euros, up 6.2% from 740 million euros last year. Earnings per share amounted to 0.67 euros compared to 0.62 euros in the prior year.Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 4.5% to 1.370 billion euros from 1.311 billion euros in the previous year.Group revenue for the quarter was 20.809 billion euros, up 2.8% from 20.251 billion euros in the prior year.DHL Group has established the 'DHL Health Logistics' brand and plans to invest around 2 billion euros in strategic initiative by 2030.DHL Group still expects an operating result of at least 6 billion euros and a free cash flow (excluding M&A) of approximately 3 billion euros for the fiscal year 2025. This outlook does not cover potential impacts of changes in tariff or trade policies as such changes could have substantial negative but also positive effects for DHL Group.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX