Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 08:06 Uhr
Moonpig Group Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Finanznachrichten News

Moonpig Group Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

30 April 2025

Moonpig Group plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Moonpig Group plc is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as Joint Corporate Broker, alongside the Group's existing Corporate Broker, J.P. Morgan Cazenove with immediate effect.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Joint Corporate Broker)

+44 20 7742 4000

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker)

+44 20 7653 4000

Brunswick Group

+44 20 7404 5959, moonpig@brunswickgroup.com

Helen Smith, Lana Serebryana

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


