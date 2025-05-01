Moonpig Group Plc - Completion of Share Buyback Programme

The Group announces that it has completed the Share Buyback Programme (the 'Buyback Programme'), announced on 16 October 2024 to repurchase up to £25 million of its ordinary shares for cancellation.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, who undertook the Buyback Programme on the Group's behalf (as announced on 5 November 2024), repurchased 11,377,505 shares for an aggregate consideration of c.£24,826,020, excluding stamp duty and expenses.

The Group has returned c.£25 million to its shareholders through the completion of the Buyback Programme.

For further information please contact:

Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.