SEGRO PLC: Directorate Change

30 April 2025

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

SEGRO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO STEP DOWN

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO") announces that Soumen Das has informed the Board of his intention to retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director of the Company. A process has commenced to identify his successor and a further announcement confirming board succession arrangements will be made in due course. Soumen will remain within the business until the end of the year, allowing for an orderly transition of his responsibilities.

Soumen joined the business in January 2017 to lead the finance function and his role has since expanded to include a number of other responsibilities.

David Sleath, Chief Executive, said:

"Soumen has made an enormous contribution to the growth and success of SEGRO over the past eight years, a period that has coincided with SEGRO establishing itself as the largest REIT in Europe and one of the UK's largest listed companies. He has been a valued member of the Board, a great support to me personally and has led significant initiatives across SEGRO during his tenure. On behalf of the Board and everyone at SEGRO I wish him the very best for the future."

Soumen Das, Chief Financial Officer, said:

"It has been a remarkable journey since I joined SEGRO in 2017. I have hugely enjoyed the part I've played in its expansion and performance and have great confidence in its future prospects. However, I've not seen enough of my family during my 15 years as a listed company CFO, and so I feel the time is now right for me to step away and make up for that. I must thank everyone I have worked with during my time here, especially David and all my SEGRO colleagues, and I wish them all every success.

NOTES

Details of Soumen Das' remuneration arrangements, which will be consistent with the Company's Remuneration Policy, will be made available in due course in accordance with s430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006.

