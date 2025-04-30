Zinc Media is building a credible portfolio of production companies across a growing range of genres, giving it the strength and resilience to ride the vagaries of the commissioning market. Management's ambition is to build Zinc to £100m of revenue through organic growth and acquisition, with owned intellectual property (IP) and a common platform that can be leveraged. FY25 prospects are encouraging, with secured and anticipated revenues underpinning revenue expectations. This includes a good range of commissions and launches, like moves into entertainment and Zinc's first quiz format, where it owns potentially lucrative programme and format rights. The group's current valuation is well below values for content production capability being highlighted elsewhere in the sector.

