BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siltronic AG (SLTCY) Wednesday reported sales of 345.8 million euros for the first quarter, slightly higher than 343.5 million euros in the same quarter a year ago.EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization declined to 78.3 million euros from 90.8 million euros last year.EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes was 14.9 million euros, down from 36 million euros a year ago.Net income decreased to 4.3 million euros from 27.7 million euros in the prior year. Earnings attributable to shareholders were 2.4 million euros or 0.08 euros per share.Looking ahead, the company said in a statement, 'Overall, the sales guidance for the full year 2025 remains unchanged, although it is not yet possible to estimate the impact of American tariff policies and the corresponding countermeasures on expected end-market growth and FX rates for the remainder of the year (assumption for guidance: EUR/USD 1.08).'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX