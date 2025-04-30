Hisense Middle East: Hisense Unveils Glass Door Refrigerators in the GCC, Elevating Everyday Living with Premium Design

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has officially introduced its Glass Door Refrigerators series to the GCC market. Representing the next evolution in premium kitchen appliances, the new range seamlessly combines advanced refrigeration technology with an elevated design philosophy, catering to consumers who value both performance and aesthetics.

With a growing appetite in the region for home appliances that merge functionality with refined aesthetics, the new series responds to the modern demand for stylish solutions that complement open-plan living spaces. As a brand renowned globally for its expertise in refrigeration, Hisense brings to the GCC a product line that not only meets the highest standards of freshness and efficiency but also redefines visual impact in the kitchen.

As part of the Hisense REFLECT Series, these refrigerators transform everyday kitchen essentials into design statements. Featuring multi-layered, tempered glass doors, they combine durability with a high-gloss finish that resists scratching and fading. The result is a sleek, sophisticated focal point that enhances any contemporary kitchen.

Beyond its elegant exterior, the REFLECT Series excels in performance with features tailored to everyday needs. At its core is Hisense's Multi-Air Flow system, delivering consistent, uniform cooling to maintain optimum temperatures and extend food freshness. This is further enhanced by Metal Tech Cooling and a Durable Inverter, ensuring superior cooling performance, durability, and energy efficiency. Complementing these are spacious interiors, flexible storage solutions, and energy-efficient technology, making the REFLECT Series as practical as it is elegant.

Elegance That Lasts

Inspired by contemporary lifestyles and the rise of open-plan kitchen, "Elegance That Lasts" is the guiding principle behind the Reflect Series, creating surfaces that are both durable and captivating. By seamlessly integrating glass into its design language, Hisense is elevating refrigeration to a new level, bringing a futuristic aesthetic to modern living.

"Today's consumers expect appliances to enhance both their lifestyle and their home," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa. "The kitchen is no longer a purely functional space-it's an extension of personal style and a reflection of how people live. With the Reflect Series, we are not only meeting the demand for advanced refrigeration performance but also introducing a design-forward approach that seamlessly integrates into modern interiors. This launch represents our continued commitment to purposeful innovation-where aesthetics, durability, and intelligent functionality come together to enrich everyday living in a truly meaningful way."

Whether placed in a design-led apartment or a modern family home, Hisense's Glass Door Refrigerators are crafted to seamlessly integrate into the modern home, blending premium design with everyday practicality.

The Golden Sands and Black Diamond models are now available across Hisense brand stores and leading retailers in the UAE, with rollout plans for the broader GCC underway.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

