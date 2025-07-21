Hisense Middle East: Hisense Named World's Fastest-Growing Soundbar Brand in the Past 5 Years

DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has been recognised as the world's fastest-growing soundbar brand over the past five years, according to Futuresource Consulting's sell-in volume data from 2019 to 2024. This milestone underscores Hisense's rapid ascent in the home audio space, driven by a commitment to delivering immersive sound, smart innovation, and accessible premium performance.

Building on this momentum, Hisense proudly unveils the HT SATURN, a flagship 4.1.2 channel surround sound system "Tuned by Devialet", marking a bold leap in acoustic engineering and immersive home entertainment.

Designed to transform everyday living rooms into cinematic soundscapes, the HT SATURN pairs Devialet's legendary acoustic tuning with Hisense's HiConcerto architecture for a full-bodied, spatial audio experience. Supporting Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®, and pushing out 720W of total power through 13 meticulously arranged speakers, the system includes four satellite speakers with up-firing drivers, a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer, and room acoustic calibration that adapts to any space. From whispered dialogue to floor-rumbling bass, the HT SATURN delivers a refined and resonant performance.

The HT SATURN exemplifies the next chapter in Hisense's audio evolution. Together with Devialet, Hisense is delivering soundbar technology that doesn't just support cinematic audio, it defines it.

Focus on Innovation: Hisense's UAE Market Line-Up

In the UAE, Hisense continues to champion innovation with soundbar models tailored for diverse entertainment needs:

AX5120G: A powerful Dolby Atmos soundbar delivering immersive surround sound with deep bass and crisp detail, ideal for elevating movie nights, gaming, and everything in between.

Party Rocker One: A fun, feature-rich sound system built for celebration. With dynamic lighting, karaoke functionality, and booming sound, it's the ultimate audio companion for house parties and casual gatherings.

These models, along with the newly introduced HT SATURN, reflect Hisense's drive to offer something for every listener.

A Sonic Journey Backed by Global Growth

Hisense's soundbar portfolio has evolved dramatically over the last five years. The brand's focus on immersive audio, premium accessibility, and TV-soundbar integration has positioned it as a top contender in home entertainment globally. Through its proprietary Hi-Concerto technology, select Hisense TVs and soundbars work in unison to expand sound fields, creating a seamless, unified audio experience that rivals dedicated theatre systems.

As Hisense continues to grow globally, and in key markets like the Middle East and Africa, it remains committed to reimagining the audio experience for modern homes.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

