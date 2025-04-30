TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased as initially estimated in February, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 107.9 in February from 108.2 in January. That was in line with the flash data published on April 7.Meanwhile, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 117.3, up from 116.4 in the previous month. The latest score was revised up from 116.9.Data showed that the lagging index weakened to 110.8 in February from 111.3 a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX