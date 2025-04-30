BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCHGY), Wednesday reported sales revenue of 2.418 billion euros for the first quarter, 8.7% higher than the same quarter a year ago.On an organic basis, sales revenue grew 10.6%.Volume for the quarter rose 1.8%.For the full year, the company continues to expect organic revenue growth of 6% to 8%. Organic EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) growth is expected between 7% and 11%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX