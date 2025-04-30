HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann Group AG (FLMNF.PK), a German eyewear company, on Wednesday said its net income for the full year 2024 grew 21 percent to 154 million euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the year rose to 21.7 percent at Group level and to about 22.8 percent in Europe.Fielmann said its consolidated sales for 2024 rose 15 percent to 2.3 billion euros from last year's 2.0 billion euros, due to strong organic growth of 7 percent and the consolidation of its US acquisitions.In the first quarter of 2025, Fielmann's sales grew 13 percent and adjusted EBITDA surged 28 percent to 146 million euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 24.2 percent at Group level and 25.6 percent in Europe in the first quarter - in line with the company's Vision 2025 growth strategy.Looking ahead to the full year 2025, the company said its Management Board has a positive outlook and expects overall sales of about 2.5 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX