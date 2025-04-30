CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Australian dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 1.0812 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0756.Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the aussie edged up to 0.6418, 91.53 and 1.773 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6387, 90.87 and 1.7833, respectively.The aussie edged up to 0.8873 against the Canadian dollar, from an early 6-day low of 0.8824.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the kiwi, 0.65 against the greenback, 96.00 against the yen, 1.72 against the euro and 0.90 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX