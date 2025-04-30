HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy grew marginally in the first quarter of 2025, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent sequentially in the March quarter, after remaining stagnant in the previous quarter.During March, Finland's economic output rose 1.2 percent annually versus a downwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in February.On a monthly basis, national output rebounded 0.3 percent in March after a 0.9 percent fall in the prior month.Data also showed that the number of employed persons grew by 0.4 percent and the number of hours worked fell by 0.5 percent from the previous quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX