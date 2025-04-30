BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Uxin Limited (UXIN) announced Loss for full year of -RMB2.130 billionThe company's earnings came in at -RMB2.130 billion, or -RMB0.05 per share. This compares with -RMB586.63 million, or -RMB0.41 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 29.7% to RMB1.814 billion from RMB1.399 billion last year.Uxin Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB2.130 Bln. vs. -RMB586.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB0.05 vs. -RMB0.41 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.814 Bln vs. RMB1.399 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX