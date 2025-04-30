LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global posted a first quarter loss before tax of 79.6 million pounds compared to a loss of 138.8 million pounds, last year. Adjusted EBIT was negative at 65 million pounds compared to a negative adjusted EBIT of 57 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted loss before tax was 79.8 million pounds compared to a loss of 110.5 million pounds. Revenue was 233.9 million pounds, down 13%.Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin Chief Executive said: 'As guided, first quarter wholesale volumes were in line with the prior year and retail volumes materially outpaced wholesales, reflecting our disciplined approach to production and stock optimisation. We are carefully monitoring the evolving U.S. tariff situation and are currently limiting imports to the U.S. while leveraging the stock held by our U.S. dealers.'The Group's key financial targets for the year, being positive adjusted EBIT for the full year and free cash flow generation in second half, are unchanged.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX