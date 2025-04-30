OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Canadian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 1.5711 against the euro and a 2-day high of 103.27 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5745 and 102.90, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged up to 1.3817 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.3826.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.53 against the euro, 105.00 against the yen and 1.35 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX