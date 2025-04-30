BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales declined in March albeit at a slower than expected pace, preliminary data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.Retail sales fell 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in March but reversed a 0.2 percent rise in February. Sales were expected to decline 0.4 percent.Food sales grew 0.3 percent from a month ago, while non-food sales decreased 0.6 percent.In e-commerce and mail order, sales registered an increase of 0.6 percent compared to the previous month.Year-on-year, retail sales growth slowed to 2.2 percent in March from 4.3 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX