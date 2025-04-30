AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economy expanded for the fourth straight quarter in the three months ending in March, though at a slower pace, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.Gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent sequentially in the first quarter, following a 0.3 percent increase in the fourth quarter of 2024.The overall growth in the March quarter was due to a smaller reduction in inventories along with a slightly positive contribution from government consumption, the agency said.On the expenditure side, government consumption grew 0.5 percent, led by more spending on healthcare and the rise in the number of civil servants.Meanwhile, household consumption dropped 0.2 percent, and investments in fixed assets dropped by 2.2 percent. Both exports and imports declined by 0.8 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.The annual growth in GDP improved somewhat to 2.0 percent from 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX