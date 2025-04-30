Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces 9% Ebitda Growth To Ps.6,939 Million In The First Quarter Of 2025

-Consolidated revenue increased 16% to Ps. 51,768 million, driven by strong growth in financial revenue-
-Continued growth in consolidated gross loan portfolio; it increased 14% to Ps.198,915 million-
-A 12% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps. 243,931 million, generates solid prospects for the financial business, with optimal funding costs-
MÉXICO CITY, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2025 results.
First quarter results
Consolidated revenue grew 16% to Ps.51,768 million in the period, compared to Ps.44,562 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses increased 17% to Ps.44,830 million, from Ps.38,199 million in the same quarter of 2024.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,939 million, 9% higher than Ps.6,363 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.4,553 million, 12% higher than Ps.4,067 million for the same period in 2024.
The company reported net income of Ps.1,865 million, compared to Ps.1,721 million a year ago.
Q1 2024
Q1 2025
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$44,562
$51,768
$7,206
16 %
EBITDA
$6,363
$6,939
$576
9 %
Operating profit
Net result
$4,067
$1,721
$4,553
$1,865
$486
$144
12%
8%
Net result per share
$7.80
$8.90
$1.10
14 %
Figures in millions of pesos.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of March 31, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220.7 million and as of March 31, 2025, were 209.5 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 16% in the period, reflecting a 23% increase in financial revenue and a 5% increase in commercial sales.
The increase in financial income - to Ps.33,844 million, up from Ps.27,526 million the previous year - largely reflects a 21% increase in Banco Azteca México's revenue, amid continued growth in its gross loan portfolio, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and business development.
The increase in revenue from the commercial business, to Ps.17,924 million, from Ps.17,036 million a year ago, is largely due to growth in motorcycle sales - which strengthen business productivity and the mobility of millions of people - and home appliances - which boost the quality of life of a growing number of families.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 9% to Ps.23,550 million, compared to Ps.21,534 million a year earlier. This increase is explained by a 19% growth in financial costs - derived from greater creation of loan reserves, in the context of solid growth in the consolidated gross portfolio - and a 2% increase in commercial costs, consistent with growth in merchandise sales.
Lower increase in consolidated costs relative to revenues for the period led to a 23% growth in gross profit, to Ps.28,219 million, from Ps.23,028 million a year ago. Gross margin increased three percentage points to 55% this quarter.
Selling, administrative and promotional expenses grew 28% to Ps.21,280 million, from Ps.16,665 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses during the period.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA grew 9% to Ps.6,939 million, compared to Ps.6,363 million in the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 13% in the period. The company reported an operating income of Ps.4,553 million, compared to Ps.4,067 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:
An increase of Ps.82 million in depreciation and amortization, resulting from growth in the right-of-use asset balance.
An increase of Ps.91 million in interest expense, resulting from a higher balance of debt with cost at the end of the quarter compared to the previous year.
Consistent with the quarterly results, there was an increase of Ps.123 million in the tax provision for the period.
Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.1,865 million, up from Ps.1,721 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated balance sheet
A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This provides greater clarity about the various businesses that make up the company and enables financial market participants to estimate its value while considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.
Consistent with the above, debt with cost as of March 31, 2025, was Ps.41,920 million, compared to Ps.38,568 million the previous year. This increase largely reflects the issuance of fiduciary certificates and the drawdown of bank lines during the period.
Cash and cash equivalents were Ps.9,000 million, up from Ps.12,267 million a year ago, and net debt was Ps.32,920 million, compared to Ps.26,301 million a year ago.
As of March 31,
As of March 31,
Change
Ps.
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$12,267
$9,000
(3,267)
(27 %)
Marketable financial instruments
25,717
27,208
1,491
6 %
Inventories
17,470
23,946
6,476
37 %
Accounts receivables
52,012
33,629
(18,382)
(35 %)
Other current assets
3,857
2,548
(1,308)
(34 %)
Investments in shares
41,575
48,208
6,634
16 %
Fixed assets
8,801
8,199
(602)
(7 %)
Right of use assets
12,056
12,470
414
3 %
Other assets
4,545
12,648
8,103
178 %
Total assets
$178,299
$177,856
($443)
(0 %)
Debt with cost
$38,568
$41,920
3,352
9 %
Suppliers
11,340
12,727
1,387
12 %
Other short-term liabilities
20,235
19,913
(321)
(2 %)
Other long-term liabilities
15,942
22,367
6,425
40 %
Total liabilities
$86,085
$96,928
$10,843
13 %
Stakeholder's equity
$92,214
$80,928
($11,285)
(12 %)
Liabilities and equity
$178,299
$177,856
($443)
(0 %)
Figures in millions of pesos
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of March 31, 2025, grew 14% to Ps.198,915 million, compared to Ps.174,484 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 4.4% at the end of the period, compared to 4.2% the previous year.
Banco Azteca Mexico's gross loan balance increased 13% to Ps.190,630 million, up from Ps.169,099 million a year ago. The bank's delinquency ratio at the end of the period was 3.9%, compared to 3.7% the previous year.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits totaled Ps.243,931 million, 12% higher than the Ps.216,897 million a year ago. Banco Azteca Mexico's traditional deposits were Ps.236,607 million, 10% higher than the Ps.214,793 million of the previous year.
Banco Azteca Mexico's traditional deposits-to-gross portfolio ratio was 1.2 times, enabling solid growth of the Bank with optimal funding costs.
The bank's liquidity coverage ratio (calculable liquid assets / total net cash outflow) at quarter-end was 701%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.
Banco Azteca Mexico's capitalization ratio was 14.63%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,150 contact points, compared to 6,170 units the previous year; the decrease is the result of strategies focused on maximizing the profitability of the company's contact points.
At the end of the period, Grupo Elektra had 4,908 points of contact in Mexico, 810 in the US, and 432 in Central America. The company's extensive distribution network provides customer proximity and close service, generating superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's ' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
1Q24
1Q25
Change
Financial income
27,526
62 %
33,844
65 %
6,318
23 %
Commercial income
17,036
38 %
17,924
35 %
888
5 %
Income
44,562
100 %
51,768
100 %
7,206
16 %
Financial cost
9,380
21 %
11,126
21 %
1,746
19 %
Commercial cost
12,154
27 %
12,423
24 %
269
2 %
Costs
21,534
48 %
23,550
45 %
2,015
9 %
Gross income
23,028
52 %
28,219
55 %
5,191
23 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
16,665
37 %
21,280
41 %
4,615
28 %
EBITDA
6,363
14 %
6,939
13 %
576
9 %
Depreciation and amortization
2,308
5 %
2,390
5 %
82
4 %
Other income, net
(12)
0 %
(4)
0 %
8
64 %
Operating income
4,067
9 %
4,553
9 %
486
12 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
445
1 %
480
1 %
35
8 %
Interest expense
(1,461)
-3 %
(1,551)
-3 %
(91)
-6 %
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
30
0 %
18
0 %
(12)
-39 %
Other financial results, net
(671)
-2 %
(737)
-1 %
(66)
-10 %
(1,656)
-4 %
(1,789)
-3 %
(133)
-8 %
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
80
0 %
(9)
0 %
(88)
----
Income before income tax
2,491
6 %
2,756
5 %
265
11 %
Income tax
(770)
-2 %
(892)
-2 %
(123)
-16 %
Income before discontinued operations
1,721
4 %
1,864
4 %
142
8 %
Result from discontinued operations
(0)
0 %
1
0 %
2
----
Consolidated net income
1,721
4 %
1,865
4 %
144
8 %
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Change
At March 31, 2024
At March 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents
12,267
28,408
40,675
9,000
32,652
41,652
977
2 %
Marketable financial instruments
3,983
96,919
100,902
6,926
116,115
123,040
22,138
22 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
90,886
90,886
-
102,882
102,882
11,996
13 %
Total past-due loans
-
5,273
5,273
-
5,902
5,902
629
12 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
96,159
96,159
-
108,784
108,784
12,625
13 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
14,467
14,467
-
20,207
20,207
5,740
40 %
Loan portfolio, net
-
81,692
81,692
-
88,577
88,577
6,885
8 %
Inventories
17,470
(0)
17,470
23,946
-
23,946
6,476
37 %
Other current assets
23,024
10,835
33,859
22,167
13,843
36,011
2,152
6 %
Total current assets
56,744
217,854
274,598
62,039
251,187
313,226
38,628
14 %
Financial instruments
21,734
2
21,735
20,282
2
20,284
(1,452)
-7 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
76,352
76,352
-
87,319
87,319
10,968
14 %
Total past-due loans
-
1,973
1,973
-
2,811
2,811
838
42 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
78,325
78,325
-
90,131
90,131
11,806
15 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
5,408
5,408
-
5,911
5,911
504
9 %
Loan portfolio
-
72,917
72,917
-
84,219
84,219
11,302
16 %
Other non-current assets
22,500
707
23,207
85
342
427
(22,780)
-98 %
Investment in shares
2,422
11
2,433
2,104
15
2,119
(313)
-13 %
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
8,801
10,361
19,162
8,199
10,179
18,377
(785)
-4 %
Intangible assets
697
7,242
7,938
592
9,316
9,908
1,970
25 %
Right of use asset
11,896
1,919
13,816
12,325
2,333
14,657
842
6 %
Other assets
3,849
8,289
12,137
12,056
13,286
25,342
13,205
----
TOTAL ASSETS
128,642
319,301
447,943
117,682
370,878
488,560
40,617
9 %
Demand and term deposits
-
216,897
216,897
-
243,931
243,931
27,034
12 %
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
33,204
33,204
-
44,155
44,155
10,951
33 %
Short-term debt
9,832
33
9,865
12,855
40
12,895
3,030
31 %
Leasing
2,017
772
2,789
2,611
873
3,484
695
25 %
Short-term liabilities with cost
11,849
250,907
262,756
15,465
289,000
304,465
41,709
16 %
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
29,343
20,071
49,415
29,824
22,391
52,215
2,801
6 %
Short-term liabilities without cost
29,343
20,071
49,415
29,824
22,391
52,215
2,801
6 %
Total short-term liabilities
41,192
270,978
312,170
45,289
311,391
356,680
44,510
14 %
Long-term debt
25,361
(0)
25,361
23,977
(0)
23,977
(1,383)
-5 %
Leasing
11,065
1,183
12,248
11,331
1,548
12,880
631
5 %
Long-term liabilities with cost
36,426
1,183
37,609
35,309
1,548
36,857
(752)
-2 %
Long-term liabilities without cost
4,877
1,073
5,951
11,036
3,059
14,095
8,144
----
Total long-term liabilities
41,303
2,257
43,559
46,344
4,607
50,952
7,392
17 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES
82,495
273,235
355,730
91,633
315,999
407,632
51,902
15 %
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
46,147
46,066
92,214
26,048
54,880
80,928
(11,285)
-12 %
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
128,642
319,301
447,943
117,682
370,878
488,560
40,617
9 %
INFRASTRUCTURE
1Q24
1Q25
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,227
20 %
1,245
20 %
18
1 %
Salinas y Rocha
32
1 %
32
1 %
-
0 %
Banco Azteca
1,920
31 %
1,935
31 %
15
1 %
Freestanding branches
1,733
28 %
1,696
28 %
(37)
-2 %
Total
4,912
80 %
4,908
80 %
(4)
0 %
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
126
2 %
130
2 %
4
3 %
Banco Azteca
233
4 %
235
4 %
2
1 %
Freestanding branches
65
1 %
67
1 %
2
3 %
Total
424
7 %
432
7 %
8
2 %
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
834
14 %
810
13 %
(24)
-3 %
Total
834
14 %
810
13 %
(24)
-3 %
TOTAL
6,170
100 %
6,150
100 %
(20)
0 %
Floor space (m²)
1,716
100 %
1,730
100 %
14
1 %
Employees
Mexico
62,386
88 %
61,651
88 %
(735)
-1 %
Central and South America
6,050
9 %
6,148
9 %
98
2 %
North America
2,506
4 %
2,455
3 %
(51)
-2 %
Total employees
70,942
100 %
70,254
100 %
(688)
-1 %
