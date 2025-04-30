Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 01:26 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces 9% Ebitda Growth To Ps.6,939 Million In The First Quarter Of 2025

Finanznachrichten News

-Consolidated revenue increased 16% to Ps. 51,768 million, driven by strong growth in financial revenue-

-Continued growth in consolidated gross loan portfolio; it increased 14% to Ps.198,915 million-

-A 12% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps. 243,931 million, generates solid prospects for the financial business, with optimal funding costs-

MÉXICO CITY, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2025 results.

First quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 16% to Ps.51,768 million in the period, compared to Ps.44,562 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses increased 17% to Ps.44,830 million, from Ps.38,199 million in the same quarter of 2024.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,939 million, 9% higher than Ps.6,363 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.4,553 million, 12% higher than Ps.4,067 million for the same period in 2024.

The company reported net income of Ps.1,865 million, compared to Ps.1,721 million a year ago.


Q1 2024

Q1 2025

Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$44,562

$51,768

$7,206

16 %






EBITDA

$6,363

$6,939

$576

9 %






Operating profit

Net result

$4,067

$1,721

$4,553

$1,865

$486

$144

12%

8%






Net result per share

$7.80

$8.90

$1.10

14 %


Figures in millions of pesos.

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of March 31, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220.7 million and as of March 31, 2025, were 209.5 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 16% in the period, reflecting a 23% increase in financial revenue and a 5% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income - to Ps.33,844 million, up from Ps.27,526 million the previous year - largely reflects a 21% increase in Banco Azteca México's revenue, amid continued growth in its gross loan portfolio, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and business development.

The increase in revenue from the commercial business, to Ps.17,924 million, from Ps.17,036 million a year ago, is largely due to growth in motorcycle sales - which strengthen business productivity and the mobility of millions of people - and home appliances - which boost the quality of life of a growing number of families.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 9% to Ps.23,550 million, compared to Ps.21,534 million a year earlier. This increase is explained by a 19% growth in financial costs - derived from greater creation of loan reserves, in the context of solid growth in the consolidated gross portfolio - and a 2% increase in commercial costs, consistent with growth in merchandise sales.

Lower increase in consolidated costs relative to revenues for the period led to a 23% growth in gross profit, to Ps.28,219 million, from Ps.23,028 million a year ago. Gross margin increased three percentage points to 55% this quarter.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses grew 28% to Ps.21,280 million, from Ps.16,665 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses during the period.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA grew 9% to Ps.6,939 million, compared to Ps.6,363 million in the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 13% in the period. The company reported an operating income of Ps.4,553 million, compared to Ps.4,067 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:

An increase of Ps.82 million in depreciation and amortization, resulting from growth in the right-of-use asset balance.

An increase of Ps.91 million in interest expense, resulting from a higher balance of debt with cost at the end of the quarter compared to the previous year.

Consistent with the quarterly results, there was an increase of Ps.123 million in the tax provision for the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.1,865 million, up from Ps.1,721 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated balance sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity about the various businesses that make up the company and enables financial market participants to estimate its value while considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with the above, debt with cost as of March 31, 2025, was Ps.41,920 million, compared to Ps.38,568 million the previous year. This increase largely reflects the issuance of fiduciary certificates and the drawdown of bank lines during the period.

Cash and cash equivalents were Ps.9,000 million, up from Ps.12,267 million a year ago, and net debt was Ps.32,920 million, compared to Ps.26,301 million a year ago.


As of March 31,
2024

As of March 31,
2025

Change

Ps.

%











Cash and cash equivalents

$12,267

$9,000

(3,267)

(27 %)

Marketable financial instruments

25,717

27,208

1,491

6 %

Inventories

17,470

23,946

6,476

37 %

Accounts receivables

52,012

33,629

(18,382)

(35 %)

Other current assets

3,857

2,548

(1,308)

(34 %)

Investments in shares

41,575

48,208

6,634

16 %

Fixed assets

8,801

8,199

(602)

(7 %)

Right of use assets

12,056

12,470

414

3 %

Other assets

4,545

12,648

8,103

178 %






Total assets

$178,299

$177,856

($443)

(0 %)






Debt with cost

$38,568

$41,920

3,352

9 %

Suppliers

11,340

12,727

1,387

12 %

Other short-term liabilities

20,235

19,913

(321)

(2 %)

Other long-term liabilities

15,942

22,367

6,425

40 %






Total liabilities

$86,085

$96,928

$10,843

13 %






Stakeholder's equity

$92,214

$80,928

($11,285)

(12 %)






Liabilities and equity

$178,299

$177,856

($443)

(0 %)

Figures in millions of pesos

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of March 31, 2025, grew 14% to Ps.198,915 million, compared to Ps.174,484 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 4.4% at the end of the period, compared to 4.2% the previous year.

Banco Azteca Mexico's gross loan balance increased 13% to Ps.190,630 million, up from Ps.169,099 million a year ago. The bank's delinquency ratio at the end of the period was 3.9%, compared to 3.7% the previous year.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits totaled Ps.243,931 million, 12% higher than the Ps.216,897 million a year ago. Banco Azteca Mexico's traditional deposits were Ps.236,607 million, 10% higher than the Ps.214,793 million of the previous year.

Banco Azteca Mexico's traditional deposits-to-gross portfolio ratio was 1.2 times, enabling solid growth of the Bank with optimal funding costs.

The bank's liquidity coverage ratio (calculable liquid assets / total net cash outflow) at quarter-end was 701%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

Banco Azteca Mexico's capitalization ratio was 14.63%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,150 contact points, compared to 6,170 units the previous year; the decrease is the result of strategies focused on maximizing the profitability of the company's contact points.

At the end of the period, Grupo Elektra had 4,908 points of contact in Mexico, 810 in the US, and 432 in Central America. The company's extensive distribution network provides customer proximity and close service, generating superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's ' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:


Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]


Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]


Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

[email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



1Q24


1Q25


Change










Financial income

27,526

62 %


33,844

65 %


6,318

23 %

Commercial income

17,036

38 %


17,924

35 %


888

5 %

Income

44,562

100 %


51,768

100 %


7,206

16 %










Financial cost

9,380

21 %


11,126

21 %


1,746

19 %

Commercial cost

12,154

27 %


12,423

24 %


269

2 %

Costs

21,534

48 %


23,550

45 %


2,015

9 %










Gross income

23,028

52 %


28,219

55 %


5,191

23 %










Sales, administration and promotion expenses

16,665

37 %


21,280

41 %


4,615

28 %










EBITDA

6,363

14 %


6,939

13 %


576

9 %










Depreciation and amortization

2,308

5 %


2,390

5 %


82

4 %










Other income, net

(12)

0 %


(4)

0 %


8

64 %










Operating income

4,067

9 %


4,553

9 %


486

12 %










Comprehensive financial result:









Interest income

445

1 %


480

1 %


35

8 %

Interest expense

(1,461)

-3 %


(1,551)

-3 %


(91)

-6 %

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

30

0 %


18

0 %


(12)

-39 %

Other financial results, net

(671)

-2 %


(737)

-1 %


(66)

-10 %


(1,656)

-4 %


(1,789)

-3 %


(133)

-8 %










Participation in the net income of









CASA and other associated companies

80

0 %


(9)

0 %


(88)

----










Income before income tax

2,491

6 %


2,756

5 %


265

11 %










Income tax

(770)

-2 %


(892)

-2 %


(123)

-16 %










Income before discontinued operations

1,721

4 %


1,864

4 %


142

8 %










Result from discontinued operations

(0)

0 %


1

0 %


2

----










Consolidated net income

1,721

4 %


1,865

4 %


144

8 %

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra


Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra












Change













At March 31, 2024


At March 31, 2025














Cash and cash equivalents

12,267

28,408

40,675


9,000

32,652

41,652


977

2 %












Marketable financial instruments

3,983

96,919

100,902


6,926

116,115

123,040


22,138

22 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

90,886

90,886


-

102,882

102,882


11,996

13 %

Total past-due loans

-

5,273

5,273


-

5,902

5,902


629

12 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

96,159

96,159


-

108,784

108,784


12,625

13 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

14,467

14,467


-

20,207

20,207


5,740

40 %












Loan portfolio, net

-

81,692

81,692


-

88,577

88,577


6,885

8 %












Inventories

17,470

(0)

17,470


23,946

-

23,946


6,476

37 %












Other current assets

23,024

10,835

33,859


22,167

13,843

36,011


2,152

6 %












Total current assets

56,744

217,854

274,598


62,039

251,187

313,226


38,628

14 %












Financial instruments

21,734

2

21,735


20,282

2

20,284


(1,452)

-7 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

76,352

76,352


-

87,319

87,319


10,968

14 %

Total past-due loans

-

1,973

1,973


-

2,811

2,811


838

42 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

78,325

78,325


-

90,131

90,131


11,806

15 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

5,408

5,408


-

5,911

5,911


504

9 %












Loan portfolio

-

72,917

72,917


-

84,219

84,219


11,302

16 %












Other non-current assets

22,500

707

23,207


85

342

427


(22,780)

-98 %

Investment in shares

2,422

11

2,433


2,104

15

2,119


(313)

-13 %

Property, furniture, equipment and











investment in stores, net

8,801

10,361

19,162


8,199

10,179

18,377


(785)

-4 %

Intangible assets

697

7,242

7,938


592

9,316

9,908


1,970

25 %

Right of use asset

11,896

1,919

13,816


12,325

2,333

14,657


842

6 %

Other assets

3,849

8,289

12,137


12,056

13,286

25,342


13,205

----

TOTAL ASSETS

128,642

319,301

447,943


117,682

370,878

488,560


40,617

9 %























Demand and term deposits

-

216,897

216,897


-

243,931

243,931


27,034

12 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

33,204

33,204


-

44,155

44,155


10,951

33 %

Short-term debt

9,832

33

9,865


12,855

40

12,895


3,030

31 %

Leasing

2,017

772

2,789


2,611

873

3,484


695

25 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

11,849

250,907

262,756


15,465

289,000

304,465


41,709

16 %












Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

29,343

20,071

49,415


29,824

22,391

52,215


2,801

6 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

29,343

20,071

49,415


29,824

22,391

52,215


2,801

6 %












Total short-term liabilities

41,192

270,978

312,170


45,289

311,391

356,680


44,510

14 %












Long-term debt

25,361

(0)

25,361


23,977

(0)

23,977


(1,383)

-5 %

Leasing

11,065

1,183

12,248


11,331

1,548

12,880


631

5 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

36,426

1,183

37,609


35,309

1,548

36,857


(752)

-2 %












Long-term liabilities without cost

4,877

1,073

5,951


11,036

3,059

14,095


8,144

----












Total long-term liabilities

41,303

2,257

43,559


46,344

4,607

50,952


7,392

17 %












TOTAL LIABILITIES

82,495

273,235

355,730


91,633

315,999

407,632


51,902

15 %












TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

46,147

46,066

92,214


26,048

54,880

80,928


(11,285)

-12 %























LIABILITIES + EQUITY

128,642

319,301

447,943


117,682

370,878

488,560


40,617

9 %


INFRASTRUCTURE














1Q24


1Q25


Change










Points of sale in Mexico









Elektra

1,227

20 %


1,245

20 %


18

1 %

Salinas y Rocha

32

1 %


32

1 %


-

0 %

Banco Azteca

1,920

31 %


1,935

31 %


15

1 %

Freestanding branches

1,733

28 %


1,696

28 %


(37)

-2 %

Total

4,912

80 %


4,908

80 %


(4)

0 %










Points of sale in Central America









Elektra

126

2 %


130

2 %


4

3 %

Banco Azteca

233

4 %


235

4 %


2

1 %

Freestanding branches

65

1 %


67

1 %


2

3 %

Total

424

7 %


432

7 %


8

2 %










Points of sale in North America









Purpose Financial

834

14 %


810

13 %


(24)

-3 %

Total

834

14 %


810

13 %


(24)

-3 %










TOTAL

6,170

100 %


6,150

100 %


(20)

0 %



















Floor space (m²)

1,716

100 %


1,730

100 %


14

1 %



















Employees









Mexico

62,386

88 %


61,651

88 %


(735)

-1 %

Central and South America

6,050

9 %


6,148

9 %


98

2 %

North America

2,506

4 %


2,455

3 %


(51)

-2 %

Total employees

70,942

100 %


70,254

100 %


(688)

-1 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

