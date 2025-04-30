Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Simec Announces Results Of Operations For The Twelve-month Period Ended December 31, 2024 Audited.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 Audited and December 31, 2023 Audited.

Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2024 compared to Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023.

Net Sales

Net sales decreased 18% by the combination of less shipments of finished steel products (6%) and a lower average sales price of 13% compared to the same period of 2023, the sales decreased from Ps. 41,139 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 to Ps. 33,658 million in the same period of 2024. Shipments of finished steel products decreased 6% to 2 million 056 thousand tons in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2 million 176 thousand tons in the same period of 2023. Total sales outside of Mexico on the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 decreased 8% to Ps. 15,388 million compared with Ps. 16,814 million in the same period of 2023. Total sales in Mexico decreased 25% from Ps. 24,325 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 to Ps. 18,270 million in the same period of 2024.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 16% from Ps. 31,100 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 to Ps. 26,033 million in the same period of 2024. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 77% and 76%, respectively, for the periods 2024 and 2023. The average cost of finished steel produced in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 decreased 11% mainly due to lower scrap cost.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 was of Ps. 7,625 million compared to Ps. 10,039 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 23% and 24% respectively, for the periods 2024 and 2023.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12% from Ps. 2,317 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 to Ps. 2,603 million in the same period of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 6% during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 and 8% in the same period of 2024.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net expenses of Ps. 119 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 compared to other net income of Ps. 279 million in the same period of 2024.

Operating Income

Operating income decreased 30% from Ps. 7,603 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 to Ps. 5,301 million in the same period of 2024. Operating income as a percentage of net sales represented 16% and 18% for the 2024 and 2023 periods respectively.

EBITDA

The EBITDA of the Company decreased 26% from Ps. 8,638 million in the twelve-month prior ended December 31, of 2023, (result of a net income of Ps. 4,283, less minority stake of Ps. 8 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,740 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 1,588 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 1,035 million), to Ps. 6,367 million in the same period of 2024 (result a net income of Ps. 10,488 less minority stake of Ps. 7 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 2,060 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 7,240 million, plus depreciation of 1,066 million).

Consolidated



Million

Twelve-month period ended December 31,



2024



2023 Net income (loss) Controlling interest



10,488





4,283 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(7)





(8) Net income (loss)



10,481





4,275 Depreciation and amortization



1,066





1,035 Income taxes



2,060





1,740 Financial results (income) loss



(7,240)





1,588 EBITDA



6,367





8,638















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



6,367





8,638

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 represented a net income of Ps. 7,240 million compared with a net expense of Ps. 1,588 million in the same period of 2023. The net interest was an income of Ps. 1,616 million in 2024 compared with a net income of Ps. 778 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023. We registered a net exchange income of Ps. 5,556 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared with a net exchange loss of Ps. 2,431 million in the same period of 2023, net other financial income was recorded for Ps. 68 million for the period 2024 compared to the Ps. 65 million of other financial income for the period 2023.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an expense net tax of Ps. 2,060 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 (including the income of deferred tax of Ps. 293 million) compared with a net expense tax of Ps. 1,740 million in the same period of 2023 (including the tax deferred expense of Ps. 45 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, net income increased by 145% from Ps. 4,283 million net profits in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 to Ps. 10,488 million of net income in the same period of 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 6.2 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2024 was U.S. $841,577 or Ps. 17.3 million). As of December 31, 2023, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 5.1 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2023 was U.S. $812,916, or Ps. 13.7 million).

Comparative fourth quarter 2024 vs third quarter 2024

Net Sales

Net sales increased from Ps. 8,549 million in the third quarter of 2024 to Ps. 8,830 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Sales in tons remained stable from 521 thousand ton in the third quarter of 2024 to 520 thousand ton in the fourth quarter of the same period. Total sales outside of Mexico for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 19% from Ps. 3,691 million in the third quarter to Ps. 4,410 million in the four quarter of 2024. Sales in Mexico decreased 9% to Ps. 4,420 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared Ps. 4,858 million in the third quarter of 2024. Prices of finished products sold in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 3% compared with the third quarter of the same period.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased to Ps. 7,408 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to Ps. 6,393 million for the third quarter of 2024. With respect to sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the cost of sales represented 84% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 75% in the third quarter of the same period. The average cost of sales by ton increase of 16% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus the third quarter of 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 34% to Ps. 1,422 million compared to Ps. 2,156 million in the third quarter of 2024. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the third and fourth quarter of 2024 was of 25% and 16% respectively.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 17% to Ps. 768 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to Ps. 658 million for the third quarter of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales for the third quarter of 2024 was of 8% compared to 9% in the fourth quarter 2024.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net income of Ps. 207 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to other net income of Ps. 26 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income was of Ps. 861 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to an operating income of Ps. 1,524 million in the third quarter of 2024. The operating income as a percentage of net sales represented 10% y 18% for the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2024 respectively.

EBITDA

The EBITDA was Ps. 1,776 million in the third quarter of 2024 (result a net income of Ps. 3,152 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 471 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 2,098 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 252 million), compared to Ps. 1,178 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, (result of net income of Ps. 1,901 million, less minority stake of Ps. 5 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,298 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 2,333 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 317 million).

Consolidated



Million

Comparative fourth quarter vs third quarter 2024



4Q 2024



3Q 2024 Net income (loss) Controlling interest



1,901





3,152 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5)





(1) Net income (loss)



1,896





3,151 Depreciation and Amortization



317





252 Income taxes



1,298





471 Financial results (income) loss



(2,333)





(2,098) EBITDA



1,178





1,776















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



1,178





1,776

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial income for the fourth quarter for 2024 was a net income of Ps. 2,333 million compared with a net income of Ps. 2,098 million for the third quarter of 2024. The net interest income the fourth quarter was Ps. 550 million compared with a net income of Ps. 329 million in the third quarter of 2024. At same time we registered an exchange net profit of Ps. 1,769 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with an exchange net income of Ps. 1,757 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net other financial income was recorded for Ps. 26 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for the third quarter of 2024 had an expense net tax of Ps. 471 million (including an expense tax deferred for Ps. 33 million) compared to an expense of Ps. 1,298 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, (including an income tax deferred of Ps. 205 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net income of Ps. 1,901 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to Ps. 3,152 million of net income in the third quarter of 2024.

Comparative fourth quarter 2024 vs fourth quarter 2023

Net Sales

Net sales increased 1% from Ps. 8,738 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 to Ps. 8,830 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Sales in tons of finished steel in the fourth quarter of 2023 were 536 thousand tons versus to 520 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total sales outside of Mexico increased 36% from Ps. 3,243 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 to Ps. 4,410 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Sales in Mexico decreased 20% from Ps. 5,495 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to Ps. 4,420 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The average sales prices of finished products sold in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 4%, compared to the same period of 2023.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased 9% from Ps. 6,795 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to Ps. 7,408 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. With respect to sales, the cost of sales represented 84% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 78% during the fourth quarter of 2023. The average cost of steel products increased 12% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 27% from Ps. 1,943 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to Ps. 1,422 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 22% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 16% of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5% from Ps. 730 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to Ps. 768 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 was of 8% compared to 9% in the fourth quarter 2024.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other expenses net of Ps. 286 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with other income net of Ps. 207 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income was of Ps. 861 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to an operating profit of Ps. 927 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The operating income as a percentage of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 10%, compared to an operating income of 11% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

EBITDA

The EBITDA was Ps. 1,140 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 (result of net income of Ps. 462 million, less minority stake of Ps. 4 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 199 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 270 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 213 million), compared to EBITDA of Ps 1,178 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 (result of net income of Ps. 1,901 million, less minority stake of Ps. 5 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,298 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 2,333 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 317 million).

Consolidated



Million

Comparative fourth quarter vs fourth quarter



2024



2023 Net income (loss) controlling interest



1,901





462 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5)





(4) Net income (loss)



1,896





458 Depreciation and Amortization



317





213 Income taxes



1,298





199 Financial results (income) loss



(2,333)





270 EBITDA



1,178





1,140















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



1,178





1,140

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial cost for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a net income of Ps. 2,333 million compared with a net expense of Ps 270 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income was of Ps. 550 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with a net interest income of Ps. 386 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. At same time we registered a net exchange income of Ps. 1,757 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with an exchange loss of Ps. 677 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net other financial income was recorded for Ps. 26 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the Ps. 21 million of other financial income for the period 2023.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net taxes expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 of Ps. 1,298 million (including an income of deferred tax of Ps. 205 million), compared to a net tax expense of Ps. 199 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, (including a tax deferred expense of Ps. 53 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net profit of Ps. 1,901 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to Ps. 462 million of net profit in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(million of pesos) Jan - Dec '24

Jan - Dec '23

Year 24 vs

'23 Sales 33,658

41,139

(18 %) Cost of Sales 26,033

31,100

(16 %) Gross Profit 7,625

10,039

(24 %) Selling, General and Administrative Expense 2,603

2,317

12 % Other Income (Expenses), net 279

(119)

N/C Operating Profit 5,301

7,603

(30 %) EBITDA 6,367

8,638

(26 %) Net income Controlling interest 10,488

4,283

145 % Sales Outside Mexico 15,388

16,814

(8 %) Sales in Mexico 18,270

24,325

(25 %) Total Sales (Tons Thousands) 2,056

2,176

(6 %) Cost per ton (Pesos) 12,662

14,292

(11 %)

Quarter









(million of pesos) 4Q'24 3Q '24 4Q '23 4Q'24vs

3Q'24 4Q'24 vs

4Q '23 Sales 8,830 8,549 8,738 3 % 1 % Cost of Sales 7,408 6,393 6,795 16 % 9 % Gross Profit 1,422 2,156 1,943 (34 %) (27 %) Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 768 658 730 17 % 5 % Other Income (Expenses), net 207 26 (286) 696 % N/C Operating Profit 861 1,524 927 (44 %) (7 %) EBITDA 1,178 1,776 1,140 (34 %) 3 % Net Income Controlling interest 1,901 3,152 462 (40 %) 311 % Sales Outside Mexico 4,410 3,691 3,243 19 % 36 % Sales in Mexico 4,420 4,858 5,495 (9 %) (20 %) Total Sales (Tons Thousands) 520 521 536 0 % (3 %) Cost per Ton (pesos) 14,246 12,271 12,677 16 % 12 %

Product Thousands of Tons Jan-Dec 2024 Millions of Pesos Jan-Dec 2024 Average Price per Ton Jan-Dec 2024 Thousands of Tons Jan - Dec 2023 Millions of Pesos Jan- Dec 2023 Average Price per Ton Jan-Dec 2023 Special Bar Quality SBQ 520 10,133 19,487 597 13,139 22,008 Commercial Long Steel 1,536 23,525 15,316 1,579 28,000 17,733 Total Tons 2,056 33,658 16,371 2,176 41,139 18,906

Product Thousands of Tons Oct-Dec 2024 Millions of Pesos Oct-Dec 2024 Average Price per Ton Oct-Dec 2024 Thousands of Tons Jul-Sep 2024 Millions of Pesos Jul-Sep 2024 Average Price per Ton Jul-Sep 2024 Thousands of Tons Oct-Dec 2023 Millions of Pesos Oct-Dec 2023 Average Price per Ton Oct-Dec 2023 Special Bar Quality SBQ 117 2,480 21,197 153 2,939 19,209 153 2,800 18,301 Commercial Long Steel 403 6,350 15,757 368 5,610 15,245 383 5,938 15,504 Total Tons 520 8,830 16,981 521 8,549 16,409 536 8,738 16,302

Any forward-looking information contained herein is inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to vary materially from those anticipated, expected or estimated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained herein.

PRESS RELEASE Contact: José Luis Tinajero

Mario Moreno Cortez

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601

44440 Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

52 55 1165 1025

52 33 3770 6734

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.