Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909 | Ticker-Symbol: HXG
Tradegate
30.04.25
11:12 Uhr
8,492 Euro
+0,104
+1,24 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
30.04.2025 08:11 Uhr
Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter 2025

  • 0% organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)
  • Net sales increased by 2% to 1,322.8 MEUR (1,299.9)
  • Adjusted gross margin of 67.2% (66.5)
  • Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) decreased by -8% to 344.7 MEUR (376.5)
  • Adjusted operating margin amounted to 26.1% (29.0)
  • Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 9.4 Euro cent (10.1)
  • Earnings per share, including adjustments, amounted to 7.0 Euro cent (8.9)
  • Operating cash flow before non-recurring items decreased to 154.0 MEUR (219.4)
  • Cash conversion amounted to 71% (88)
  • Recurring revenue increased by 10% and amounted to 570.7 MEUR (520.3)

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, [email protected]
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 30 April 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-interim-report-1-january---31-march-2025,c4143164

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4143164/3420675.pdf

Hexagon Interim Report Q1 2025

SOURCE Hexagon

© 2025 PR Newswire
