Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2025

First quarter 2025

0% organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)

Net sales increased by 2% to 1,322.8 MEUR (1,299.9)

Adjusted gross margin of 67.2% (66.5)

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) decreased by -8% to 344.7 MEUR (376.5)

Adjusted operating margin amounted to 26.1% (29.0)

Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 9.4 Euro cent (10.1)

Earnings per share, including adjustments, amounted to 7.0 Euro cent (8.9)

Operating cash flow before non-recurring items decreased to 154.0 MEUR (219.4)

Cash conversion amounted to 71% (88)

Recurring revenue increased by 10% and amounted to 570.7 MEUR (520.3)

