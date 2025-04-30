Gentoo Media Inc: Gentoo Media Announces Executive Leadership Changes

ST JULIANS, Malta, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. (the "Company") announces that Gioacchino Morsicato, Chief Sales Officer, and Vadim Jefimenko, Chief Technology Officer, will be leaving the Company. Their departures are part of a broader strategic reorganisation designed to further the Company's long-term growth objectives and evolving operational needs.

The strategic reorganisation reflects the Company's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, driving innovation, and positioning Gentoo Media for its next phase of growth.

For further information, contact:

Jonas Warrer, CEO, [email protected] +45 30788450

This announcement is considered to include "inside information" pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on 30th April 2025.

About Gentoo Media Inc.

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com.

