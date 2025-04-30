Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A0ETU4 | ISIN: US82706C1080 | Ticker-Symbol: S9M
Tradegate
29.04.25
21:30 Uhr
39,400 Euro
-0,200
-0,51 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,20040,20011:11
39,20040,20011:11
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation: Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2025

Business Highlights

  • First quarter of 2025 sales decreased 13% Q/Q and decreased 12% Y/Y
    • SSD controller sales: 1Q of 2025 decreased 10% to 15% Q/Q and decreased 20% to 25% Y/Y
    • eMMC+UFS controller sales: 1Q of 2025 decreased 15% to 20% Q/Q and decreased 0% to 5% Y/Y
    • SSD solutions sales: 1Q of 2025 decreased 20% to 25% Q/Q and decreased 35% to 40% Y/Y
  • Announced new $50 million share repurchase program

Financial Highlights


1Q 2025 GAAP

1Q 2025 Non-GAAP*

  • Net sales

$166.5 million (-13% Q/Q, -12% Y/Y)

$166.5 million (-13% Q/Q,

-12% Y/Y)

  • Gross margin

47.1 %

47.1 %

  • Operating margin

5.9 %

8.9 %

  • Earnings per diluted ADS

$0.58

$0.60

* Please see supplemental reconciliations of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to all non-GAAP financial measures mentioned herein towards the end of this news release.

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion," the "Company" or "we") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the first quarter of 2025, net sales (GAAP) decreased sequentially to $166.5 million from $191.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income (GAAP) decreased to $19.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted American depositary share ("ADS") (GAAP), from net income (GAAP) of $21.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted ADS (GAAP), in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the first quarter of 2025, net income (non-GAAP) decreased to $20.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), from net income (non-GAAP) of $29.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), in the fourth quarter of 2024.

All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter of 2025 Review

"Despite the challenging macro environment in the first quarter of 2025, we executed our plan and delivered quarterly revenue at the high end of our guided range and delivered another quarter of gross margin expansion," stated Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "Our industry leading PCIe Gen 5 controller experienced stronger than expected demand during the quarter, partially driven by growing AI inference demands from white box server makers leveraging more mainstream hardware components. Our eMMC and UFS controllers also experienced better than expected demand given a rebound in the smartphone market and our ongoing market share gains. While the near-term remains challenging given the broader economic challenges associated with tariffs and potential trade wars, we remain focused on delivering strong, sustainable long-term growth through product diversification; expanding into new markets; and growing market share across our portfolio of consumer, enterprise, automotive, industrial and storage solutions."

Key Financial Results

($ in millions, except per ADS amounts)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

1Q 2024

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

1Q 2024

Revenue

$166.5

$191.2

$189.3

$166.5

$191.2

$189.3

Gross profit

Percent of revenue

$78.4

47.1%

$87.6

45.8%

$85.1

45.0%

$78.4

47.1%

$87.9

46.0%

$85.2

45.0%

Operating expenses

$68.6

$69.9

$67.2

$63.6

$58.3

$62.5

Operating profit

Percent of revenue

$9.8

5.9%

$17.7

9.3%

$18.0

9.5%

$14.9

8.9%

$29.6

15.5%

$22.6

12.0%

Earnings per diluted ADS

$0.58

$0.64

$0.48

$0.60

$0.87

$0.64

Other Financial Information

($ in millions)

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

1Q 2024

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-end of period

$331.7

$334.3

$349.3

Dividend payments

$7.0

$7.3

$5.0

Dividend payments

$17.0

$16.8

$16.8

Share repurchases

$24.3

--

--

During the first quarter of 2025, we had $11.7 million of capital expenditures, including $7.0 million for the routine purchases of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $4.7 million for building construction in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Returning Value to Shareholders

On February 6, 2025, we announced that our Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of our ADSs over a six-month period. In the first quarter of 2025, we repurchased $24.3 million of our ADSs at an average price of $56.96 per ADS.

Business Outlook

"We are rapidly expanding our market opportunities as we invest in new products and enter new markets, which we anticipate will drive improved revenue and profitability for many years to come. In 2025, we expect to benefit from the introduction of several new products, including our 8-channel PCIE Gen 5 controller, our 4-channel PCIe Gen 5 controller targeting the mass market that will be introduced in late 2025, our higher-end UFS 4.1 and new low-cost UFS 2.2 controllers that will ramp in the second half of 2025. We introduced our first MonTitan enterprise/AI-class products at the end of 2024, and we expect these to ramp-up production with our first customers in the second half of 2025. Additionally, we continue to expand our automotive product portfolio and our market share across multiple applications. While the near-term environment remains challenging given the macro environment, including the potential impact of tariffs and potential trade wars, we continue to believe we will see a strong rebound in the consumer markets in the second half of 2025, enhanced by our new product introductions, and we continue to target a revenue run rate of $1 billion as we exit the year."

For the second quarter of 2025, management expects:

($ in millions, except percentages)

GAAP

Non-GAAP Adjustment

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$175 to $183

+5% to 10% Q/Q

--

$175 to $183

+5% to 10% Q/Q

Gross margin

47.0% to 48.0%

Approximately $0.1*

47.0% to 48.0%

Operating margin

6.6% to 9.2%

Approximately $3.1 to $4.1**

8.9% to 10.9%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $3.1million to $4.1 million of stock-based compensation and dispute related expenses.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Company's management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on April 30, 2025.

Conference Call Details
Participants must register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below. Conference access information (including dial-in information and a unique access PIN) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5c69a4c2d96041b59a2bf8a51cec1881

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), gross margin (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), operating margin (non-GAAP), non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target's performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management's perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

  • the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;
  • the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analysis;
  • a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business; and
  • an easier way to compare the Company's operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

Restructuring charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming product lines, principally the write-down of NAND flash, embedded DRAM and SSD inventory valuation and severance payments.

Dispute related expenses consist of legal, consultant, other fees and resolution related to the dispute.

Foreign exchange loss (gain) consists of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items, which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Realized/Unrealized loss (gain) on investments relates to the disposal and net change in fair value of long-term investments.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)


For Three Months Ended


Mar. 31,
2024
($)


Dec. 31,
2024
($)


Mar. 31,
2025
($)







Net Sales

189,311


191,160


166,492

Cost of sales

104,191


103,560


88,125

Gross profit

Operating expenses

Research & development

85,120

54,392


87,600

54,156


78,367

55,026

Sales & marketing

6,304


7,360


7,115

General & administrative

6,474


8,350


6,460

Operating income

Non-operating income (expense)

Interest income, net

17,950

3,066


17,734

3,768


9,766

2,929

Foreign exchange gain, net

588


1,046


373

Realized/Unrealized gain(loss) on investments

(1,608)


956


3,296

Subtotal

2,046


5,770


6,598

Income before income tax

19,996


23,504


16,364

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,980


1,935


(3,099)

Net income

16,016


21,569


19,463

Earnings per basic ADS

0.48


0.64


0.58

Earnings per diluted ADS

0.48


0.64


0.58







Margin Analysis:

Gross margin

45.0 %


45.8 %


47.1 %

Operating margin

9.5 %


9.3 %


5.9 %

Net margin

8.5 %


11.3 %


11.7 %

Additional Data:

Weighted avg. ADS equivalents

33,508


33,690


33,634

Diluted ADS equivalents

33,701


33,814


33,827

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)


For Three Months Ended


Mar. 31,
2024
($)

Dec. 31,
2024
($)

Mar. 31,
2025
($)


Gross profit (GAAP)

85,120


87,600


78,367


Gross margin (GAAP)

45.0 %


45.8 %


47.1 %


Stock-based compensation (A)

72


162


73


Restructuring charges

-


164


-


Gross profit (non-GAAP)

85,192


87,926


78,440


Gross margin (non-GAAP)

45.0 %


46.0 %


47.1 %









Operating expenses (GAAP)

67,170


69,866


68,601


Stock-based compensation (A)

(3,093)


(9,585)


(4,738)


Dispute related expenses

(1,532)


(1,999)


(277)


Operating expenses (non-GAAP)

62,545


58,282


63,586









Operating profit (GAAP)

17,950


17,734


9,766


Operating margin (GAAP)

9.5 %


9.3 %


5.9 %


Total adjustments to operating profit

4,697


11,910


5,088


Operating profit (non-GAAP)

22,647


29,644


14,854


Operating margin (non-GAAP)

12.0 %


15.5 %


8.9 %









Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)

2,046


5,770


6,598


Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

(588)


(1,046)


(373)


Realized/Unrealized loss (gain) on investments

1,608


(956)


(3,296)


Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)

3,066


3,768


2,929









Net income (GAAP)

16,016


21,569


19,463


Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

5,717


9,908


1,419


Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(147)


(2,049)


(610)


Net income (non-GAAP)

21,586


29,428


20,272









Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)

$0.48


$0.64


$0.58


Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)

$0.64


$0.87


$0.60









Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)

33,701


33,814


33,827


Non-GAAP adjustments

26


181


20


Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)

33,727


33,995


33,847









(A)Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:

Cost of sales

72


162


73


Research & development

2,143


6,670


3,003


Sales & marketing

347


978


862


General & administrative

603


1,937


873


Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands, unaudited)


Mar. 31,

2024

($)


Dec. 31,

2024

($)


Mar. 31,

2025

($)

Cash and cash equivalents

294,814


276,068


275,140

Accounts receivable (net)

186,154


233,744


206,693

Inventories

253,316


199,229


180,903

Refundable deposits - current

49,610


54,645


53,015

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,944


31,187


32,102

Total current assets

801,838


794,873


747,853

Long-term investments

15,489


17,326


20,636

Property and equipment (net)

174,420


188,398


193,603

Other assets

32,529


30,739


29,310

Total assets

1,024,276


1,031,336


991,402

Accounts payable

64,810


17,773


23,048

Income tax payable

10,702


13,107


14,782

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

135,425


168,624


130,277

Total current liabilities

210,937


199,504


168,107

Other liabilities

59,883


59,548


50,968

Total liabilities

270,820


259,052


219,075

Shareholders' equity

753,456


772,284


772,327

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

1,024,276


1,031,336


991,402

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)


For Three Months Ended


Mar. 31,
2024
($)

Dec. 31,
2024
($)

Mar. 31,
2025
($)

Net income

16,016


21,569


19,463


Depreciation & amortization

5,608


7,256


7,225


Stock-based compensation

3,165


9,747


4,811


Investment losses (gain) & disposals

1,608


(956)


(3,309)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(18,586)


(43,774)


22,082


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7,811


(6,158)


50,272


Purchase of property & equipment

(10,749)


(10,836)


(11,661)


Proceeds from disposal of properties

-


3


13


Purchase of long-term investments

-


(4,173)


-


Disposal of long-term investments

-


4,432


-


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(10,749)


(10,574)


(11,648)


Dividend payments

(16,808)


(16,814)


(16,956)


Share repurchases

-


-


(24,291)


Net cash used in financing activities

(16,808)


(16,814)


(41,247)


Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash

(19,746)


(33,546)


(2,623)


Effect of foreign exchange changes

35


(717)


37


Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash-beginning of period

368,990


368,596


334,333


Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash-end of period

349,279


334,333


331,747









About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the impact of inflation on our business and customer's businesses and any effect this has on economic activity in the markets in which we operate; the functionalities and performance of our information technology ("IT") systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers, suppliers, partners and providers of third-party licensed technology; the effects on our business and our customer's business taking into account the ongoing U.S.- China tariffs and trade disputes; the uncertainties associated with any future global or regional pandemic; the continuing tensions between Taiwan and China, including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers' sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2024. Other than as required under the securities laws, we do not intend, and do not undertake any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release.

Silicon Motion Investor Contacts:
Tom Sepenzis Selina Hsieh
Senior Director of IR & Strategy Investor Relations
[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

