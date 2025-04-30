LONDON (dpa-AFX) - B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L), a variety goods retailer, said on Wednesday that Mike Schmidt has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer or CEO, alongside his existing responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer.This comes in the backdrop of current CEO Alex Russo stepping down from his role as CEO and as a director of the company, effective April 30.The company said it is on the look out for a permanent successor.In its latest quarter, B&M European Value Retail reported an increase in revenue for the full year, with revenue growth from new store performance and positive like-for-like sales in France.For the 12-month period to March 29, the company registered revenue of 5.6 billion pounds, up 3.7 percent from the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX