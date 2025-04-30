BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $292 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $287 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.Excluding items, Yum China Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $292 million or $0.77 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $2.981 billion from $2.958 billion last year.Yum China Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $292 Mln. vs. $287 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $2.981 Bln vs. $2.958 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX