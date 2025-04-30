Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Ascelia Pharma AB

Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE)

During April, the registered number of shares and votes in Ascelia Pharma AB ("Ascelia Pharma") has increased due to the exercise of warrants series TO 1 issued in the rights issue of units resolved by the Board of Directors on 10 July 2024 and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 August 2024. As of 30 April 2025, the total number of shares in Ascelia Pharma amounts to 117,112,647 shares, whereof 116,025,526 are ordinary shares with one vote each and 1,087,121 are series C shares with 1/10 vote each. The total number of votes as of 30 April 2025 amounts to 116,134,238.1.

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

