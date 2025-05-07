Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Ascelia Pharma AB on 7 May 2025

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE) - Today, on 7 May 2025, an annual general meeting was held in Ascelia Pharma AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Resolution on adoption of accounts and allocation of the company's result

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet. The annual general meeting also resolved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors to allocate the company's result, meaning that no dividends are paid to the shareholders and that available funds of SEK 23,795,657 are carried forward.

Discharge from liability for the members of the board members and the CEO

The annual general meeting resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

Election and remuneration of the board of directors and auditors

The annual general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee to re-elect Peter Benson, Helena Wennerström, Hans Maier, Lauren Barnes and Marianne Kock as board members. Peter Benson was re-elected as chairman of the board.

Furthermore, the annual general meeting resolved that remuneration to the board of directors shall be paid with SEK 525,000 to the chairman of the board and with SEK 262,500 to each of the other board members who are not employed by the company. It was further resolved that remuneration for committee work shall be paid with SEK 100,000 to the chairman of the Audit Committee, with SEK 25,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, with SEK 100,000 to the chairman of the Commercialization Committee, with SEK 25,000 to each of the other members of the Commercialization Committee, with SEK 50,000 to the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and with SEK 25,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee. Furthermore, it was resolved that board members residing outside of Europe shall be paid additional board remuneration with SEK 10,000 per physical board meeting attended.

Finally, the annual general meeting resolved to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor and that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with customary norms and approved invoice. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has informed that the authorized public accountant Mikael Nilsson will continue to be the auditor in charge.

Resolution on remuneration of the Nomination Committee for work ahead of the annual general meeting in 2026

The annual general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee that remuneration shall be paid with SEK 50,000 to the chairman of the Nomination Committee for the work up and until the annual general meeting to be held in 2026.

Resolution on approval of remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' remuneration report for the financial year 2024.

Resolution on authorization for the board of directors regarding issues

The annual general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors to authorize the board of directors to, at one or several occasions, during the time up until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, and with or without provisions regarding payment in kind or through set-off or other provisions, to resolve to issue new ordinary shares, convertibles and/or warrants. The reason for that deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be permitted is to enable the company to raise working capital, to execute acquisitions of companies or operating assets as well as to enable issues to industrial partners within the framework of partnerships and alliances. The total number of ordinary shares that may be issued pursuant to the authorization (alternatively be issued through conversion of convertibles and/or exercise of warrants) shall be limited to a number that leads to a maximum dilution of 20 per cent (calculated after full utilization of the now proposed authorizations) of the total number of ordinary shares outstanding in the company at the time of the first issue resolution pursuant to the authorization. To the extent an issue is made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the issue should be made on market terms.

Resolution on implementation of a long-term incentive program by way of (A) implementation of a performance-based share saving program; (B) authorization on directed issues of series C shares; (C) authorization for repurchase of series C shares; and (D) resolution on transfer of own ordinary shares

The board of directors resolved, at the annual shareholders' meeting, to withdraw the proposal for a long-term incentive program since the company had been informed that larger shareholders intended to vote against the proposal, which would result in the required majority requirement not being achieved.

Resolution on authorization for the board of directors regarding transfer of own ordinary shares

The annual general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors to authorize the board of directors to, for the period up until the next annual general meeting, re-solve on transfer of not more than 9,550 own ordinary shares, for the purpose of hedging cash flow for social security payments that may occur in relation to LTI 2022. Transfer of shares shall be effected on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the, at each time, prevailing price interval for the share. The number of shares that may be transferred shall be subject to recalculation in consequence of an intervening bonus issue, split or reverse split, rights issue, and/or other similar corporate actions which affects the number of shares in the company. Transfer of shares may also be effected outside Nasdaq Stockholm, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. Such transfers may be made at a price corresponding to the market price at the time of the transfer of the ordinary shares transferred, with the deviation deemed appropriate by the board of directors.



Malmö on 7 May 2025

Ascelia Pharma AB (publ)

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO

Email: moc@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 118

Julie Waras Brogren, Deputy CEO (Finance, Investor Relations & Commercial)

Email: jwb@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 116

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

Attachments

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Ascelia Pharma AB on 7 May 2025

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bulletin-from-the-annual-general-meeting-in-ascelia-pharma-ab-on-7-ma-1024753