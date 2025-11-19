Ascelia Pharma Resolves on Conversion of Series C Shares into Ordinary Shares for Delivery to Participants in Incentive Program

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE) - The Board of Directors of Ascelia Pharma AB ("Ascelia Pharma") has on 19 November 2025 resolved to convert 53,335 series C shares into ordinary shares for delivery of shares to participants in the long-term incentive program in the form of a performance-based share saving program that was adopted at the annual general meeting held on 5 May 2022 ("LTI 2022").

The Board of Directors of Ascelia Pharma has, in accordance with the provisions of LTI 2021, resolved to convert 53,335 series C shares for allotment of 53,335 ordinary shares to the participants in LTI 2022, where 24,975 ordinary shares were allotted to the CEO of Ascelia Pharma and 28,360 ordinary shares were allotted to other participants. In total, six participants have been allotted ordinary shares in LTI 2022.

The number of outstanding shares in Ascelia Pharma, after the registration of the above-mentioned conversion of series C shares into ordinary shares, still amounts to a total of 127,902,580 shares, of which 126,868,794 are ordinary shares with one vote each and 1,033,786 are series C shares with 1/10 vote each. All series C shares are held by Ascelia Pharma. The total number of votes in Ascelia Pharma amounts to 126,972,172.6.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Contacts:

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO

Email: moc@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 118

Julie Waras Brogren, Deputy CEO (Finance, Investor Relations & Commercial)

Email: jwb@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 116

