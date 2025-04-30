BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, preliminary flash estimates from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.Gross domestic product expanded 0.4 percent sequentially, faster than the 0.2 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter of 2024. Economists had forecast the economy to grow again by 0.2 percent.Year-on-year, economic growth held steady at 1.2 percent in the first quarter. This was also stronger than forecast of 1.0 percent.Meanwhile, economic growth in the EU softened to 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis from 0.4 percent in the prior quarter. On a yearly basis, GDP growth remained unchanged at 1.4 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX