The latest addition to the Experian Insurance Marketplace expands affordable and personalized offerings for consumers

Experian® today announced the expansion of its Experian Marketplace portfolio with the addition of Root Insurance, a leading technology company powering insurance solutions. This partnership gives consumers another carrier option for affordable and personalized car insurance with a streamlined shopping experience.

Shoppers who choose Root Insurance will be able to shop and switch to Root without the hassle of changing platforms, making the insurance process faster and more convenient for today's drivers.

"As we continue to empower consumers with more ways to improve their financial health, we are excited to add Root Insurance to our marketplace," said Rakesh Patel, Executive Vice President, ECS Marketplace at Experian. "Root's innovative approach and customer-centricity align perfectly with our mission to provide a superior shopping experience and competitive rates that cater to consumers' needs."

The Root app allows drivers to secure coverage in as little as 60 seconds. With nearly 15 million downloads, Root offers a fully digital experience, enabling customers to effortlessly manage their policies and file claims, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.

"Root's partnership with Experian strengthens our ability to deliver personalized, transparent, and accessible insurance to consumers," said Jason Shapiro, SVP of Business Development at Root. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to using the power of data and technology to drive innovation. Together, we're empowering individuals to take control of their insurance journey."

Insurance shopping made simple

The Experian Marketplace provides consumers with an easier way to shop for car insurance, taking the time and hassle out of comparison shopping, potentially finding better rates on consumers' current policies in minutes. This service, part of a free Experian membership, delivers multiple rates from more than 30 top carriers, which now includes Root Insurance.

Experian also offers an Ongoing Rate Monitoring feature that alerts shoppers on an ongoing basis if there is a better rate on their car insurance policy, allowing them to never have to shop for car insurance again. Consumers could save more than $1,1001 car and home insurance policy bundle, or more than $8002 on a car insurance policy alone with Experian.

To comparison shop for auto insurance, visit https://www.experian.com/insurance/car-insurance-quotes.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has nearly 15 million downloads and has collected more than 30 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings. To learn more about Root, visit root.com.

