MINATO (dpa-AFX) - ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPF.PK) reported earnings for full year that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at JPY153.027 billion, or JPY290.72 per share. This compares with JPY157.097 billion, or JPY301.62 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to JPY2.261 trillion from JPY2.055 trillion last year.ANA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: JPY153.027 Bln. vs. JPY157.097 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY290.72 vs. JPY301.62 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.261 Tn vs. JPY2.055 Tn last year.For the full year, the number of passengers stood at 52.127 million, higher than last year's 47.898 million. Available seat kilometers increased to 104.783 billion from the prior year's 99.237 billion.Revenue passenger kilometers stood at 81.012 billion as against 73.565 billion a year ago. Passenger load factor was 77.3 percent, compared with 74.1 percent last year.Looking ahead, for the full year or 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company expects net profit of JPY 122 billion with earnings per share of JPY 259.63 on revenue of JPY 2.370 trillion.For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, ANA Holdings aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 60 per share, unchanged from JPY 60 per share, declared for the 12-month period to March 31, 2025.