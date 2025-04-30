WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $564 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $374 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $464 million or $1.01 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $4.777 billion from $4.650 billion last year.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $564 Mln. vs. $374 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $4.777 Bln vs. $4.650 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.10Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX