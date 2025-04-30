WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Generac (GNRC) said the company now expects full-year 2025 net sales growth to be between 0 to 7% compared to the prior year, revised from previous guidance range of 3 to 7% net sales growth. The company now expects net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, to be approximately 6.5 to 8.5% for the full-year 2025. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 17.0 to 19.0% compared to previous guidance range of 18.0 to 19.0%. The company noted that the updated outlook assumes that current tariff levels remain in place for the remainder of the year.'As we attempt to mitigate the significant impact of tariffs in the immediate term, we are taking specific actions across the organization through higher pricing, various supply chain initiatives, and other cost reduction efforts over the coming quarters,' said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and CEO.For the first quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $43.84 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $26.23 million, or $0.39 per share, last year. Excluding items, Generac reported adjusted earnings of $75.37 million or $1.26 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $942.12 million from $889.27 million last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX