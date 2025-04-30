OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The yen fell to a 2-day low of 162.65 against the euro, from an early 1-week high of 161.72.The yen reached to yesterday's low of 173.39 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 172.65.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 2-day lows of 143.15 and 103.48 from early highs of 142.18 and 102.83, respectively.The yen edged down to 191.26 against the pound, from an early high of 190.63.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 176.00 against the franc, 149.00 against the greenback, 105.00 against the loonie and 194.00 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX