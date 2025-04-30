Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG") is pleased to announce it has received three Purchase Orders ("POs") against the Master Service Agreement previously announced in December 2024 estimated to be worth $22 million over three years.

The $11.1 million, across three one-year POs, is for a mix of offshore and onsite software development services. These POs represent an approximately 50% increase over the anticipated service levels for the first year of work related to the $22 million agreement, for which work began in January 2025.

As digital transformation work related to Saudi Arabia's vision 2030 continues to accelerate, NTG is seeing continued renewals of contracts for larger engagements over longer periods of time.

"The growing demand for our services is clearly reflected in these expanded purchase orders," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning at NTG Clarity. "Clients are seeing real business impact from our work, and that success is fueling both the size and number of projects they entrust to us. It's incredibly rewarding to see the results we're delivering translate into accelerated growth for both NTG and our partners."

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1000 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature.

These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

