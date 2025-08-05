Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF) NTG Clarity ("NTG") is pleased to announce its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference, taking place August 12-13, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

This premier conference brings together high-growth technology and innovation-driven companies with leading institutional investors from across North America. NTG Clarity will deliver a formal investor presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

NTG Clarity Presentation:

Date: August 12, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Investors can also view the presentation online at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord108/nci.v/2607506.

Conference attendees interested in meeting with NTG Clarity can contact their Canaccord representative or reach out directly to the Company's investor relations team at Adam@ntgclarity.com.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,200 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature.

These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NTG Clarity Networks Inc.